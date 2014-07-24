ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Vector image of swarming locusts in a field
Scents and Sense-Abilities: Using Bug Brainpower to Smell Cancer
Scientists use locust brains as living biosensors to perform cancer cell breath tests.
Scents and Sense-Abilities: Using Bug Brainpower to Smell Cancer
Scents and Sense-Abilities: Using Bug Brainpower to Smell Cancer

Scientists use locust brains as living biosensors to perform cancer cell breath tests.

Scientists use locust brains as living biosensors to perform cancer cell breath tests.

  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. olfactory receptors

olfactory receptors

an&nbsp;<em>Aedes aegypti&nbsp;</em>mosquito, black with white dots and stripes on its joints and body, sitting on a person&#39;s skin and feeding.&nbsp;
Smelly Skin Compounds Draw Mosquitoes to Some People More than Others
Katherine Irving | Oct 19, 2022 | 3 min read
People with more carboxylic acids in their body odor are more attractive to mosquitoes, a study finds.
Close-up of a mosquito antenna with hair-like protrusions and fluorescently labeled glomeruli as green circles on the shaft
The Neuroscience Behind Why Mosquitoes Always Find You
Sophie Fessl, PhD | Aug 18, 2022 | 5 min read
Neurons in mosquito antennae can express more than one olfactory receptor at a time, a redundancy that likely ensures they don’t lose a potential host’s scent.
olfaction sense of smell stem cell olfactory sensory neurons
Stem Cells Delivered to the Nose Restore Mice’s Ability to Smell
Kerry Grens | May 30, 2019 | 2 min read
The introduced cells engrafted in the nose, became olfactory sensory neurons, and sent axons to the animals’ brains.
Image of the Day: Moth Proboscis
The Scientist Staff and The Scientist Staff | Mar 5, 2018 | 2 min read
The hawkmoth’s brain uses a different area to search for food than it does to look for where to lay eggs.  
Regularly Whiffing Essential Oils Can Retrain Lost Sense of Smell
Kerry Grens | Nov 1, 2016 | 4 min read
The simple therapy likely exploits the neural plasticity of the olfactory system.
Flavor Savors
Jyoti Madhusoodanan | Jan 1, 2016 | 4 min read
Odors experienced via the mouth are essential to our sense of taste.
Super Sniffers?
Jyoti Madhusoodanan | Jul 24, 2014 | 2 min read
African elephants have more genes for olfactory receptors than dogs or humans, a study shows. 
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT