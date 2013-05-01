organ regeneration

ADVERTISEMENT
Cell Culture Advances Fuel Disease Research
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| Nov 16, 2020
| 1 min read
New twists to an old technique reveal a better understanding of disease pathology and new therapeutic avenues.
Hurdles for Hearing Restoration
Bernd Fritzsch
| Sep 1, 2015
| 4 min read
Given the diverse cell types and complex structure of the human inner ear, will researchers ever be able to re-create it?
Hearts on Trial
Kerry Grens
| May 1, 2015
| 10+ min read
As researchers conduct the most rigorous human trials of cardiac cell therapies yet attempted, a clear picture of whether these treatments actually work is imminent.
Heart Strings
The Scientist
Staff
| Apr 30, 2015
| 1 min read
An animated primer on the harvesting, growth, and administration of cardiac cells to heart attack patients
Contributors
Jef Akst and Rina Shaikh-Lesko
| May 1, 2014
| 3 min read
Meet some of the people featured in the May 2014 issue of
The Scientist
Researchers Regrow Mouse Thymus
Kerry Grens
| Apr 9, 2014
| 1 min read
A simple genetic formula coaxes a shrunken mouse thymus to regenerate.
Skin-to-Liver Cell Shortcut
Abby Olena, PhD
| Feb 23, 2014
| 3 min read
Researchers use an adapted reprogramming technique to generate hepatocytes for the repopulation of an injured mouse liver.
Opinion: I Want My Kidney
Shipra Agrawal
| Nov 7, 2013
| 3 min read
With the advent of xenotransplantation, tissues made from cell-seeded scaffolds, and 3-D-printing, custom-made organs must be right around the corner.
Toddler Gets Synthetic Windpipe
Dan Cossins
| May 1, 2013
| 2 min read
Doctors culture a custom-made trachea from plastic fibers and human cells, and successfully implant it into a child who was born without the organ.
The Organist
Megan Scudellari
| May 1, 2013
| 9 min read
When molecular biology methods failed her, Sangeeta Bhatia turned to engineering and microfabrication to build a liver from scratch.
