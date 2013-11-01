ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
smiling woman against a backdrop of bookshelves
WHO Scientist Mwele Malecela Dies at 59
Her achievements included developing a roadmap to tackle neglected tropical diseases.
WHO Scientist Mwele Malecela Dies at 59
WHO Scientist Mwele Malecela Dies at 59

Her achievements included developing a roadmap to tackle neglected tropical diseases.

Her achievements included developing a roadmap to tackle neglected tropical diseases.

  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. parasitic worms

parasitic worms

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of Salmonella bacteria in intestinal tissue
Gut Infections Help Shield Intestinal Neurons from Future Damage
Annie Melchor | Nov 19, 2021 | 4 min read
In mice, a kind of immune memory appears to protect the cells against future harm, a finding that could provide insight into treatments for irritable bowel syndrome and other inflammatory digestive conditions.
Parasitic Worm Spreads in Hawaii
Bob Grant | Apr 11, 2017 | 1 min read
The roundworm that causes rat lungworm disease has infected at least six people on the island of Maui in the last three months.
Image of the Day: Seizure-Inducing Worms
The Scientist Staff | Feb 15, 2017 | 1 min read
Onchocerca volvulus, a parasitic worm, may cause a fatal form of epilepsy in children by inducing an autoimmune reaction.
Worm Infection Can Improve Gut Health: Study
Tanya Lewis | Apr 14, 2016 | 2 min read
Parasitic worms promote the growth of beneficial intestinal microbes in a mouse model of inflammatory bowel disease.
An Evolutionary Basis for Allergies
Karen Zusi | Oct 29, 2015 | 3 min read
Some proteins found in parasitic worms bear similarity to those from environmental allergens and cause a similar immune response in humans.
Ye Old Parasites
Chris Palmer | Nov 1, 2013 | 3 min read
Evidence of early-13th-century intestinal worms found in a medieval castle latrine yields clues about the lives and deaths of crusaders.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT