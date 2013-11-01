ADVERTISEMENT
WHO Scientist Mwele Malecela Dies at 59
Her achievements included developing a roadmap to tackle neglected tropical diseases.
Subjects
parasitic worms
parasitic worms
Gut Infections Help Shield Intestinal Neurons from Future Damage
Annie Melchor
| Nov 19, 2021
| 4 min read
In mice, a kind of immune memory appears to protect the cells against future harm, a finding that could provide insight into treatments for irritable bowel syndrome and other inflammatory digestive conditions.
Parasitic Worm Spreads in Hawaii
Bob Grant
| Apr 11, 2017
| 1 min read
The roundworm that causes rat lungworm disease has infected at least six people on the island of Maui in the last three months.
Image of the Day: Seizure-Inducing Worms
The Scientist
Staff
| Feb 15, 2017
| 1 min read
Onchocerca volvulus
, a parasitic worm, may cause a fatal form of epilepsy in children by inducing an autoimmune reaction.
Worm Infection Can Improve Gut Health: Study
Tanya Lewis
| Apr 14, 2016
| 2 min read
Parasitic worms promote the growth of beneficial intestinal microbes in a mouse model of inflammatory bowel disease.
An Evolutionary Basis for Allergies
Karen Zusi
| Oct 29, 2015
| 3 min read
Some proteins found in parasitic worms bear similarity to those from environmental allergens and cause a similar immune response in humans.
Ye Old Parasites
Chris Palmer
| Nov 1, 2013
| 3 min read
Evidence of early-13th-century intestinal worms found in a medieval castle latrine yields clues about the lives and deaths of crusaders.
