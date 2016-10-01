ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Vector illustration of a courthouse with test tubes as pillars
CRISPR Patent Ruling Favors Broad Institute
The US Patent and Trademark Office has once again decided that the institute has priority over the University of California and collaborators regarding intellectual property rights for CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing in eukaryotes. But the fight over the technique isn’t over.
CRISPR Patent Ruling Favors Broad Institute
CRISPR Patent Ruling Favors Broad Institute

The US Patent and Trademark Office has once again decided that the institute has priority over the University of California and collaborators regarding intellectual property rights for CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing in eukaryotes. But the fight over the technique isn’t over.

The US Patent and Trademark Office has once again decided that the institute has priority over the University of California and collaborators regarding intellectual property rights for CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing in eukaryotes. But the fight over the technique isn’t over.

  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. Patent battle

Patent battle

A Brief Guide to the Current CRISPR Landscape
Diana Kwon | Jul 15, 2019 | 5 min read
Hundreds of CRISPR patents have been granted around the world, and the number of applications continues to grow at a rapid pace.
USPTO Restarts CRISPR Patent Dispute Between Broad and UC
Jef Akst | Jun 26, 2019 | 2 min read
The US patent office declares an interference between the intellectual property held by the Broad Institute and several patent applications filed by the University of California—opposite its previous ruling.
Federal Court Sides with Broad in CRISPR Patent Dispute
Jef Akst | Sep 10, 2018 | 2 min read
The higher court’s decision to uphold the ruling of the Patent Trial and Appeal Board essentially ends the intellectual property battle in the US.
CRISPR Patent Dispute Heard in Federal Court
Jim Daley | May 1, 2018 | 2 min read
In an ongoing legal battle, the University of California, Berkeley has challenged the Broad Institute’s patent claims on the gene editing technology.
2017 in Quotes
Catherine Offord | Dec 28, 2017 | 3 min read
Gender discrimination, Brexit, and climate change are among the issues that have received considerable attention from the scientific community this year.
Flux and Uncertainty in the CRISPR Patent Landscape
Aggie Mika | Oct 1, 2017 | 10 min read
The battle for the control of the intellectual property surrounding CRISPR-Cas9 is as storied and nuanced as the technology itself.
UC Berkeley: Patent Office “Ignored Key Evidence”
Jef Akst | Jul 26, 2017 | 3 min read
The University of California files a brief in its appeal challenging the ruling that the Broad Institute’s group would retain its CRISPR genome-editing patent.
CRISPR Oral Arguments Recap, Cont’d
Jef Akst | Dec 7, 2016 | 5 min read
This week’s CRISPR patent hearing took a deep dive into the science of moving the gene-editing technology from prokaryotes to eukaryotic systems.
Contributors
The Scientist Staff | Oct 1, 2016 | 3 min read
Meet some of the people featured in the October 2016 issue of The Scientist
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT