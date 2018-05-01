pediatrics

Two independent groups suggest the suite of recent unexplained hepatitis cases may stem from coinfection with an adeno-associated virus and a helper adeno- or herpesvirus, a duo which may be especially virulent in children with a particular genetic variant.
Some children who experience the severe inflammatory condition after COVID-19 may continue to experience milder problems such as muscle weakness or anxiety even after that period, according to a small observational study in the UK.
A study of 34 children hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in China reveals that fever and coughing were common, but the type of lesions typically seen in the lungs of adults with COVID-19 were rare.