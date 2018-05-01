ADVERTISEMENT
Collage of faces
Remembering Those We Lost in 2022
A look at some noteworthy scientists who died this year, leaving behind a legacy of research excellence.
Remembering Those We Lost in 2022
Remembering Those We Lost in 2022

A look at some noteworthy scientists who died this year, leaving behind a legacy of research excellence.

A look at some noteworthy scientists who died this year, leaving behind a legacy of research excellence.

  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. pediatrics

pediatrics

Sam Katz looks at the camera
Measles Vaccine Developer Samuel Katz Dies at 95
Lisa Winter | Nov 23, 2022 | 3 min read
He also worked on immunizations against polio, rubella, influenza, and more.
Happy woman surrounded by children
Pediatric Oncologist Audrey Evans Dies at 97
Lisa Winter | Oct 12, 2022 | 3 min read
Evans advanced the field of pediatric cancer treatment and cofounded the first Ronald McDonald House in 1974 to help families with sick children.
Ribbon diagram of the protein coat of an adeno-associated virus
Preprints Propose Constellation of Causes for Kids’ Liver Disease
Christie Wilcox, PhD | Jul 25, 2022 | 2 min read
Two independent groups suggest the suite of recent unexplained hepatitis cases may stem from coinfection with an adeno-associated virus and a helper adeno- or herpesvirus, a duo which may be especially virulent in children with a particular genetic variant.
Liver glowing red underneath human torso
Mysterious Hepatitis Cases Reported in Young Children
Natalia Mesa, PhD | Apr 18, 2022 | 3 min read
Officials have ruled out known hepatitis viruses as the cause of a rash of illnesses in Europe and the US.
Antibodies in breastmilk from SARS-CoV-2 infection or mRNA vaccination neutralize the virus.
Antibodies Against SARS-CoV-2 in Breast Milk Differ Between Vaccinated and Infected Mothers
Roni Dengler, PhD | Dec 6, 2021 | 3 min read
All antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 found in breast milk neutralized the virus.
A black line drawing of a mother putting a face mask on a child with a white background
SARS-CoV-2 Antigens Leaking from Gut to Blood Might Trigger MIS-C
Alejandra Manjarrez, PhD | Jun 3, 2021 | 4 min read
Researchers find traces of SARS-CoV-2 in the stool and blood of kids with the post–COVID-19 inflammatory disorder, and signs of increased intestinal permeability.
A hospital corridor with empty gurney
Severe Symptoms of MIS-C Typically Clear Within Six Months: Study
Catherine Offord | May 26, 2021 | 3 min read
Some children who experience the severe inflammatory condition after COVID-19 may continue to experience milder problems such as muscle weakness or anxiety even after that period, according to a small observational study in the UK.
kidney acute kidney injury covid-19 mis-c children kids nephrology long covid pandemic coronavirus sars-cov-2
Some Children with COVID-19 or MIS-C Face Kidney Injury: Study
Marcus A. Banks | Mar 10, 2021 | 3 min read
The link between SARS-CoV-2 and potential stress to kidneys is unclear, but damage to the organs has been documented in adults with COVID-19 too.
a child in a hospital bed
Kids’ Severe COVID-19 Reaction Bears Unique Immune Signature
Shawna Williams | Sep 29, 2020 | 4 min read
The rare complication known as multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) differs from both Kawasaki disease and severe adult cases of COVID-19, a study finds.
COVID-19 Is “Very Different” in Young Kids Versus Adults
Abby Olena, PhD | Jun 16, 2020 | 4 min read
A study of 34 children hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in China reveals that fever and coughing were common, but the type of lesions typically seen in the lungs of adults with COVID-19 were rare.
Q&A: A 10,000-Genome Milestone for Shared Pediatric Cancer Data  
Carolyn Wilke | Apr 1, 2019 | 3 min read
Computational biologist Jinghui Zhang of St. Jude realized scientists could work more efficiently with tools and genomic data shared on the cloud.
New York Faces Worst Measles Outbreak in Decades
Catherine Offord | Jan 10, 2019 | 2 min read
In one county alone, more than 100 cases have been confirmed since October.
Genome, Exome, RNA Sequencing Applied to Pediatric Cancer Cases
Ashley Yeager | Oct 18, 2018 | 2 min read
Combining data from the genetic testing techniques can guide patient care, scientists say.
JAMA Journals Retract Six Papers by Cornell Researcher
Ashley Yeager | Sep 19, 2018 | 2 min read
Problems with Brian Wansink’s research articles surfaced in 2017 and have now resulted in 13 retractions total.
Fresh Concerns Raised About UIC Researcher’s Pediatric Drug Study
Catherine Offord | Jul 3, 2018 | 2 min read
New documents reveal that Mani Pavuluri had enrolled her sons as controls in a prematurely halted drug trial, a ProPublica investigation finds.
This Flu Season Killed 172 Kids
Sukanya Charuchandra | Jun 11, 2018 | 1 min read
Vaccination reduced the risk of death by two-thirds for children with no other health problems.  
In Utero Transplant in First Clinical Trial Successful
Jim Daley | May 30, 2018 | 2 min read
Doctors treated the fetus, who has alpha thalassemia major, with cells from her mother’s bone marrow.
Prevalent Form of Childhood Leukemia May Be Preventable
Sukanya Charuchandra | May 22, 2018 | 2 min read
Early exposure to common microbes could stop leukemia from manifesting in children.
Researchers Turn to Implantable Robots to Regenerate Tissue
Shawna Williams | May 1, 2018 | 4 min read
The devices, which could one day treat children with esophageal atresia and short bowel, were recently tested in pigs.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT