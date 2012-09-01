ADVERTISEMENT
phagocytes
phagocytes
Image of the Day: Hunter Platelets
The Scientist
Staff and The Scientist Staff
| Dec 19, 2017
| 1 min read
Researchers explore how blood platelets sweep bacteria into aggregate bundles at sites of infection to help phagocytic cells dispose of them.
Amoebae Have Human-Like Immunity
Jef Akst
| Mar 2, 2016
| 2 min read
Dictyostelium discoideum
produce extracellular nets that can kill bacteria, just as phagocytes in people and other higher animals do, according to a study.
Finding Injury
Hayley Dunning
| Sep 1, 2012
| 2 min read
The brain’s phagocytes follow an ATP bread trail laid down by calcium waves to the site of damage.
