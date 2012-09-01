ADVERTISEMENT
  3. phagocytes

Image of the Day: Hunter Platelets 
The Scientist Staff and The Scientist Staff | Dec 19, 2017 | 1 min read
Researchers explore how blood platelets sweep bacteria into aggregate bundles at sites of infection to help phagocytic cells dispose of them. 
Amoebae Have Human-Like Immunity
Jef Akst | Mar 2, 2016 | 2 min read
Dictyostelium discoideum produce extracellular nets that can kill bacteria, just as phagocytes in people and other higher animals do, according to a study.
Finding Injury
Hayley Dunning | Sep 1, 2012 | 2 min read
The brain’s phagocytes follow an ATP bread trail laid down by calcium waves to the site of damage.
