ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Caught on Camera
Selected images from the-scientist.com
Caught on Camera
Caught on Camera
Selected images from the-scientist.com
Selected images from the-scientist.com
Home
Subjects
plankton
plankton
Picozoans Are Algae After All: Study
Christie Wilcox, PhD
| May 6, 2021
| 5 min read
Phylogenomics data place the enigmatic plankton in the middle of the algal family tree, despite their apparent lack of plastids—an organelle characteristic of all other algae.
New Evidence Points to Asteroid as Cause of Dinosaur Extinction
Amy Schleunes
| Jan 17, 2020
| 2 min read
Carbon cycle modeling and paleotemperature records argue that an asteroid impact—not volcanic fumes—was the main driver of the dinosaur die-off.
A Last-Minute Science Dash to an Erupting Volcano
Jef Akst
| Dec 1, 2019
| 5 min read
Researchers plan an oceanographic expedition to understand why a phytoplankton bloom developed as molten lava flowed into the sea east of Hawaii's Big Island.
Mixing It Up in the Web of Life
Rodrigo Pérez Ortega
| Feb 5, 2019
| 5 min read
Many types of marine plankton are either animal-like or plant-like. But a huge number are both, and they are upending ideas about ocean ecology.
Image of the Day: Glowing Tide
The Scientist
Staff and The Scientist Staff
| May 10, 2018
| 1 min read
Each year, bioluminescent microorganisms create striking displays on the beaches of San Diego.
Tiny Shrimp Mix Up the Ocean
Catherine Offord
| Apr 18, 2018
| 2 min read
Crowds of zooplankton swimming upward generate large downward jets of water, a study finds.
Giant Plankton May Help Move Plastic Pollution to Sea Floor
Bob Grant
| Aug 16, 2017
| 2 min read
Researchers show that pinkie-size marine organisms can ingest and poop out microplastics, potentially transporting them to the depths.
Nine Decades of Environmental Change Resurrected From Swedish Seas
Claire Asher
| Jul 16, 2017
| 4 min read
Scientists bring marine plankton back to life to study past climate change.
Image of the Day: Saltwater Survivors
The Scientist
Staff
| Jan 8, 2017
| 1 min read
When road deicing salt enters freshwater ecosystems, prey species such as
Daphnia
pulex
can rapidly evolve tolerance to the contaminant, buffering their local food webs from the impacts of salination.
Sugar Time
Catherine Offord
| Mar 1, 2016
| 2 min read
Metabolic activity, not light, drives the circadian clock in cyanobacteria.
Behavior Brief
Amanda B. Keener
| Sep 2, 2015
| 5 min read
A round-up of recent discoveries in behavior research
Meal Plans
Rina Shaikh-Lesko
| Aug 1, 2014
| 2 min read
Bacterial populations’ differing strategies for responding to their environment can set genetic routes to speciation.
La Bohème: A Portrait of Our Oceans in Peril
Graciela Flores
| Mar 15, 2013
| 1 min read
The sculptures of Mara G. Haseltine's new exhibition tell a tale of beautiful oceans ravaged by pollution.
Love Song for an Ailing Planet
Graciela Flores
| Mar 15, 2013
| 3 min read
Artist Mara G. Haseltine unveils her latest exhibition of science-inspired sculpture, a melancholy ode to marine plankton set to the music of Puccini.
Behavior Brief
Beth Marie Mole
| Sep 11, 2012
| 4 min read
A round-up of recent discoveries in behavior research
Whirlpool Bistros
Edyta Zielinska
| Apr 1, 2012
| 2 min read
Fish adapt to feed for months along the entire depth of massive oceanic whirlpools that are rich in nutrients and plankton.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT