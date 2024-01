The accidental finding marks the first time a phenomenon called cytoplasmic sterility, known to occur in plants, has been found in animals.

Rogue Mitochondria Turn Hermaphroditic Snails Female: Study

Rogue Mitochondria Turn Hermaphroditic Snails Female: Study

The accidental finding marks the first time a phenomenon called cytoplasmic sterility, known to occur in plants, has been found in animals.

The accidental finding marks the first time a phenomenon called cytoplasmic sterility, known to occur in plants, has been found in animals.