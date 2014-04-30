ADVERTISEMENT
Image of the Day: On the Mend
Reprogrammed cells fix wounds in living mice.
LabTalk Podcast - Hijacking Genes: Uncovering the Cause of Lineage Ambiguous Leukemia
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | Oct 28, 2021 | 1 min read
Chromosomal rearrangements reposition influential and often overlooked non-coding elements in the genome to hijack genes and cause cancer.
Image of the Day: Cellular Destiny
Carolyn Wilke | Dec 11, 2018 | 1 min read
Progenitor cells in the pancreas of humans get developmental cues from proteins in their environment.
Support Cells Gain Stem Cell-Like Properties After Nerve Injury
Diana Kwon | Dec 1, 2017 | 2 min read
When peripheral nerves are severed, Schwann cells at the injury site begin to proliferate and exhibit stem cell-like gene expression patterns.
Zika Seeks, Destroys Developing Neurons
Tanya Lewis | Apr 11, 2016 | 2 min read
The virus infects and kills human neural stem cells and impedes brain tissue development, according to a study.
Bone Marrow Makes New Fat Cells
Ashley P. Taylor | Jul 16, 2015 | 4 min read
The origins of adipocytes have been hotly debated, but a human study supports the idea that the bone marrow takes part. 
Regenerative Cardiomyocytes Found
Kerry Grens | Jun 24, 2015 | 2 min read
Specialized cardiac cells in the mouse heart appear to be the long-sought-after proliferative heart cells.
Rebuilding Missing Muscle
Rina Shaikh-Lesko | Apr 30, 2014 | 3 min read
An acellular matrix can help guide stem cells to injury sites and regrow muscles in both mice and humans, a study finds.
