An in situ map of copy number variations in prostate tissue reveals that purportedly cancerous genomic changes frequently occur in the healthy tissue surrounding tumors.

2D Genetic Map of Prostate Cells Charts Cancer Growth

2D Genetic Map of Prostate Cells Charts Cancer Growth

An in situ map of copy number variations in prostate tissue reveals that purportedly cancerous genomic changes frequently occur in the healthy tissue surrounding tumors.

An in situ map of copy number variations in prostate tissue reveals that purportedly cancerous genomic changes frequently occur in the healthy tissue surrounding tumors.