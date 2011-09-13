ADVERTISEMENT
Researchers Exchange Messages with Dreamers
Asher Jones
| Feb 18, 2021
| 5 min read
Dreamers answered experimenters’ questions or solved simple math problems, showing that complex two-way communication between the dreaming and waking world is possible.
Infographic: The Technology Scientists Use to Engineer Dreams
Catherine Offord
| Dec 1, 2020
| 1 min read
Researchers are experimenting with a variety of tools, from brain stimulation to audiovisual equipment, to try to take control of the sleeping brain.
Scientists Engineer Dreams to Understand the Sleeping Brain
Catherine Offord
| Dec 1, 2020
| 10+ min read
Technologies such as noninvasive brain stimulation and virtual reality gaming offer insights into how dreams arise and what functions they might serve.
Adult-Born Neurons Strengthen Memories While Mice Sleep
Ruth Williams
| Jun 4, 2020
| 3 min read
The activation of young brain cells in adult mice is necessary not just for forming memories, but consolidating them during rapid eye movement sleep, a study shows.
NPSR1
Variant Linked to Less Sleep in People: Study
Emily Makowski
| Oct 16, 2019
| 2 min read
“Short sleeper” mice engineered to have the same sequence in the gene sleep less but show the same performance on memory tests as animals that sleep a normal amount.
Karaoke-Sleep Study Links Disrupted REM With Poor Memory Processing
Katarina Zimmer
| Jul 11, 2019
| 5 min read
An unusual experiment suggests that interrupted REM sleep can interfere with the amygdala’s ability to process emotional memories overnight—in this case, the distressing memories of listening to oneself sing out of tune.
Growth-Promoting Protein Linked to REM Sleep in Rats
Shawna Williams
| Nov 11, 2017
| 2 min read
Brain-derived neurotrophic factor affects onset and duration of REM in the animals, but not other phases of sleep.
The Sleeping Brain Can Learn
Diana Kwon
| Aug 8, 2017
| 3 min read
Humans can remember new sensory information presented during REM sleep, but this ability is suppressed during deep, slow-wave slumber.
Researchers Pinpoint Neurons Behind Sleep Paralysis in Rats
Joshua A. Krisch
| Dec 12, 2016
| 1 min read
When glutamate neurons are inactivated in rats, the rodents are still capable of REM sleep—but they lose the sleep paralysis unique to REM.
Brain Listens During Sleep
Tanya Lewis
| Jun 15, 2016
| 3 min read
People continue to hear and process words during light non-REM sleep, a study shows.
Eyes Track Dream Scenes
Kerry Grens
| Aug 13, 2015
| 2 min read
In vivo recordings from humans reveal that brain activity related to seeing pictures correlates with eye movements during REM sleep.
Behavior Brief
Jessica P. Johnson
| Sep 13, 2011
| 5 min read
A round-up of recent discoveries in behavior research
