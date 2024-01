Mice have neurons that connect to both eyes but only propagate the signal from one or the other, simplifying the information sent to the cerebral cortex.

Neurons Simplify Visual Signals by Responding to Only One Retina

Neurons Simplify Visual Signals by Responding to Only One Retina

Neurons Simplify Visual Signals by Responding to Only One Retina

Mice have neurons that connect to both eyes but only propagate the signal from one or the other, simplifying the information sent to the cerebral cortex.

Mice have neurons that connect to both eyes but only propagate the signal from one or the other, simplifying the information sent to the cerebral cortex.