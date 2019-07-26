ADVERTISEMENT
the facade of a building. crisscrossed white walls intersect sets of four black windows in a lattice structure, with a cloudless blue sky in the background.
Exosome Scientist Douglas Taylor Stole and Mislabeled Images: Report
Taylor, formerly of the University of Louisville, is known for his discovery of and research on tumor-secreted exosomes.  
a black pencil with a white eraser on the tip leaves eraser marks on a piece of paper
Nobel Prize Winner Faces Investigation into Paper Integrity
Katherine Irving | Oct 21, 2022 | 2 min read
Seventeen studies coauthored by Gregg Semenza have been retracted, corrected, or raised for concern, and 15 more are currently under investigation.
Temple University flag flying in front of a university building
Journals Investigate Possible Misconduct in Heart Research
Catherine Offord | Sep 13, 2022 | 2 min read
Scientific publishers get involved in a scandal at Temple University that has so far produced one retraction for image manipulation, a university-led investigation, and a lawsuit by one of the researchers involved.
Updated July 27
Magnifying glass in front of a stack of files of papers
PLOS ONE Pulls Five Papers Tied to Alzheimer’s Drug Controversy
Jef Akst | Mar 31, 2022 | 2 min read
The retracted studies were coauthored by a scientist who worked on an Alzheimer’s therapy in development by Cassava Sciences, a company reportedly under investigation for providing falsified data to the FDA.
A conceptual illustration of computers, hands on mice, a virus
A Surge in Pandemic Research Shines a Spotlight on Preprints
Diana Kwon | Sep 10, 2021 | 5 min read
Many scientists have turned to preprints to rapidly disseminate their research on COVID-19, but some disagree with this approach.
Illustration of a person confused looking at a computer
When Researchers Sound the Alarm on Problematic Papers
Shawna Williams | Sep 1, 2021 | 10+ min read
Finding and reporting an irregularity in a published study can lead people down an unexpected path.
Blue stethoscope resting on a pile of folders filled with papers
Ivermectin (Still) Lacks Scientific Support as a COVID-19 Drug
Catherine Offord | Aug 2, 2021 | 3 min read
A Cochrane review bolsters scientists’ advice that ivermectin should not be used against the disease outside of clinical trials, while a study claiming to have found beneficial effects in patients was withdrawn following allegations of data manipulation.
The Top Retractions of 2020
Retraction Watch | Dec 15, 2020 | 5 min read
The Retraction Watch team takes a look at the most important publishing mistakes this year.
an illustration of the earth with lines illustrating its geomagnetic fields
Paper Proposing COVID-19, Magnetism Link to Be Retracted
Shawna Williams | Nov 4, 2020 | 4 min read
The study, published in a peer-reviewed journal, has attracted widespread derision from researchers.
Timeline: When Bad Research Changes Public Health Strategy
Catherine Offord | Oct 1, 2020 | 1 min read
Illinois-based Surgisphere Corporation had a brief moment in the limelight this year following its infamous study of hydroxychloroquine. But the impact of the company’s deception reverberated across world.
The Surgisphere Scandal: What Went Wrong?
Catherine Offord | Oct 1, 2020 | 10+ min read
The high-profile retractions of two COVID-19 studies stunned the scientific community earlier this year and prompted calls for reviews of how science is conducted, published, and acted upon. The warning signs had been there all along.
The Lancet Alters Editorial Practices After Surgisphere Scandal
Catherine Offord | Sep 22, 2020 | 4 min read
The changes, which affect the declarations authors have to sign and the peer-review process, have received a mixed response from the scientific community.
Opinion: Don’t Disparage the Pace of COVID-19 Research
John D. Loike and Salomon Amar | Jun 22, 2020 | 4 min read
Fast science—with all its warts—is making unprecedented progress in the fight against COVID-19.
Lancet, NEJM Retract Surgisphere Studies on COVID-19 Patients
Catherine Offord | Jun 4, 2020 | 3 min read
All authors other than company founder and CEO Sapan Desai were “unable to complete an independent audit of the data,” The Lancet states.
When Your Supervisor Is Accused of Research Misconduct
Katarina Zimmer | Jun 1, 2020 | 10 min read
Early career researchers face unique challenges when a senior collaborator becomes embroiled in allegations of scientific malpractice.
Top Spider Biologist’s Research Under Fire
Amy Schleunes | Feb 10, 2020 | 2 min read
After the initial announcements of two retractions, scientists have mobilized to interrogate the data in nearly 150 of Jonathan Pruitt’s papers.
KU Leuven Investigates Whether Stem Cell Scientist Falsified Data
Catherine Offord | Dec 10, 2019 | 3 min read
Papers from Catherine Verfaillie’s lab have been drawing fire for years.
Paper Used in Creationist Teaching Retracted After 30 Years
Ashley Yeager | Nov 11, 2019 | 2 min read
Criticism of the paper first surfaced in 1994, and its author was accused of scientific misconduct.
Error in Study Linking HIV Resistance Gene to Increased Mortality
Emily Makowski | Sep 30, 2019 | 2 min read
The authors have requested a retraction of a paper that found people with the CCR5 Δ32 variant are more likely to die sooner.
Genetics Articles Retracted at Higher Rate than Other Disciplines
Chia-Yi Hou | Jul 26, 2019 | 2 min read
A study estimates that 0.15 percent of genetics articles are retracted, most commonly for duplication and plagiarism.
