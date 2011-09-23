ADVERTISEMENT
Image of the Day: 3-D Nanofibers
The Scientist
Staff and The Scientist Staff
| Mar 7, 2018
| 1 min read
Researchers created a nanofibrous scaffold to see how it supports cell growth.
First Organ-Specific Tissue Sheets
Ashley Yeager
| Aug 9, 2017
| 3 min read
The material is durable, flexible, and can serve as a scaffold for cell growth, a study shows.
Engineered Human Liver Tissue Grows in Mice
Anna Azvolinsky
| Jul 19, 2017
| 3 min read
Tissue “seeds” made up of three cell types and patterned onto a scaffold develop into complex structures with some organ function, researchers show.
Next Generation: Neuronal Monkey Bars
Kerry Grens
| Sep 23, 2011
| 3 min read
Three-dimensional scaffolds for growing and guiding neurons are getting smaller and more tailored in design.
