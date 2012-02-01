science illustration

ADVERTISEMENT
Embryonic Evolution Through Ernst Haeckel’s Eyes
Diana Kwon
| May 1, 2017
| 2 min read
The 19th century biologist’s drawings, tainted by scandal, helped bolster, then later dismiss, his biogenetic law.
For the Love of Plants
Kenny Coogan
| Jul 9, 2015
| 2 min read
Meet botanical illustrator Mindy Lighthipe, who practices environmental activism through art.
Botanical Art
Kenny Coogan
| Jul 9, 2015
| 1 min read
Scientific illustrator Mindy Lighthipe’s interest in insects inspired her to begin drawing plants.
Anatomy for Everybody
Eli Chen
| Jul 31, 2014
| 3 min read
Meet Vanessa Ruiz, the medical illustrator behind the popular art blog Street Anatomy.
Poetry and Pictures, circa 1830
Beth Marie Mole
| Nov 1, 2012
| 2 min read
On the bicentennial of his birth, Edward Lear is celebrated for his whimsical poetry and his stunningly accurate scientific illustrations.
Zooming into Life
Edyta Zielinska
| Feb 16, 2012
| 1 min read
Teenagers create a program that lets viewers compare the sizes of things on earth and in space.
Cyan Wonders
Cristina Luiggi
| Feb 1, 2012
| 1 min read
In 1842, Anna Atkins, a 43-year-old amateur botanist from Kent, England, began experimenting with a brand-new photographic process called cyanotype or blue-print.
Botanical Blueprints, circa 1843
Cristina Luiggi
| Feb 1, 2012
| 2 min read
Anna Atkins, pioneering female photographer, revolutionized scientific illustration using a newly invented photographic technique.
