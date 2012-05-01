ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
SCNT
SCNT
Week in Review: June 30–July 4
Tracy Vence
| Jul 3, 2014
| 2 min read
STAP retractions; comparing SCNT-derived stem cells with iPSCs; malaria-infected mice more attractive to mosquitoes; stem cell banks face business challenges
Not All Stem Cells Created Equal
Anna Azvolinsky
| Jul 2, 2014
| 4 min read
Compared to induced pluripotent stem cells generated from somatic cells, stem cells created by nuclear transfer appear to be closer to the genetic state of embryonic cells.
Week in Review: April 28–May 2
Tracy Vence
| May 2, 2014
| 3 min read
Male scientists stress mice out; using SCNT to reprogram adult cells; acetate can reach mouse brain, reduce appetite; WHO sounds “post-antibiotic era” alarm
SCNT Picks Up Steam
Kate Yandell
| Apr 28, 2014
| 4 min read
Study confirms that somatic cell nuclear transfer, an alternate method of creating patient-specific pluripotent stem cells, can be used to reprogram adult cells.
Robert Blelloch: Teacher, Doctor, Scientist
Jef Akst
| May 1, 2012
| 3 min read
Associate Professor, Department of Urology, University of California, San Francisco. Age: 45
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT