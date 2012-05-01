ADVERTISEMENT
Week in Review: June 30–July 4
Tracy Vence | Jul 3, 2014 | 2 min read
STAP retractions; comparing SCNT-derived stem cells with iPSCs; malaria-infected mice more attractive to mosquitoes; stem cell banks face business challenges
Not All Stem Cells Created Equal
Anna Azvolinsky | Jul 2, 2014 | 4 min read
Compared to induced pluripotent stem cells generated from somatic cells, stem cells created by nuclear transfer appear to be closer to the genetic state of embryonic cells.
Week in Review: April 28–May 2
Tracy Vence | May 2, 2014 | 3 min read
Male scientists stress mice out; using SCNT to reprogram adult cells; acetate can reach mouse brain, reduce appetite; WHO sounds “post-antibiotic era” alarm
SCNT Picks Up Steam
Kate Yandell | Apr 28, 2014 | 4 min read
Study confirms that somatic cell nuclear transfer, an alternate method of creating patient-specific pluripotent stem cells, can be used to reprogram adult cells.
Robert Blelloch: Teacher, Doctor, Scientist
Jef Akst | May 1, 2012 | 3 min read
Associate Professor, Department of Urology, University of California, San Francisco. Age: 45
