ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Image of the Day: Scrambled Frog Eggs
Image of the Day: Scrambled Frog Eggs
Cellular innards can reorganize themselves to form structures similar to cells.
Image of the Day: Scrambled Frog Eggs
Image of the Day: Scrambled Frog Eggs

Cellular innards can reorganize themselves to form structures similar to cells.

Cellular innards can reorganize themselves to form structures similar to cells.

  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. self-assembly

self-assembly

Building Nanoscale Structures with DNA
Arun Richard Chandrasekaran | Jul 16, 2017 | 10+ min read
The versatility of geometric shapes made from the nucleic acid are proving useful in a wide variety of fields from molecular computation to biology to medicine.
Further Evidence that Life Might Have Started with RNA
Catherine Offord | May 13, 2016 | 2 min read
Researchers show how RNA bases could self-assemble in conditions that might resemble Earth’s primordial soup.
3-D Seer
Karen Hopkin | Aug 1, 2011 | 9 min read
Dissatisfied with the uncertainty of crystallography, Ned Seeman invented a new way of assembling the molecules that encompass the logic of life.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT