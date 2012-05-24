ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Doppelgängers Similar in Looks and DNA: Study
Look-alikes are also more likely to share lifestyle traits.
Doppelgängers Similar in Looks and DNA: Study
Doppelgängers Similar in Looks and DNA: Study
Look-alikes are also more likely to share lifestyle traits.
Look-alikes are also more likely to share lifestyle traits.
Home
Subjects
single-nucleotide polymorphism
single-nucleotide polymorphism
Thousands of Coronavirus Infections Stemmed from a Biotech Event
Amanda Heidt
| Aug 26, 2020
| 3 min read
Officials had initially linked 97 cases to a single conference held by Biogen in February in Boston, but a new study tracking viral genomes suggests the number may be as high as 20,000.
Accuracy of Genotyping Chips Called into Question
Grace Browne
| Jul 24, 2019
| 4 min read
Chips used by some direct-to-consumer genetic testing firms display a false positive rate of upwards of 85 percent when screening for rare variants, a new study finds.
Putative Gay Genes Identified, Questioned
Jef Akst
| Dec 7, 2017
| 2 min read
A genomic interrogation of homosexuality turns up speculative links between genetic elements and sexual orientation, but researchers say the study is too small to be significant.
Genetic Risk Factors for Breast Cancer Identified
Ashley P. Taylor
| Oct 23, 2017
| 4 min read
Researchers identify 72 novel genetic variants associated with breast cancer risk.
Genomic Elements Reveal Human Diversity
Anna Azvolinsky
| Aug 6, 2015
| 3 min read
Duplication of copy number variants may be the source of greatest diversity among people, researchers find.
Hitting a Climate “Seal”-ing
Kate Yandell
| Jul 23, 2014
| 3 min read
Due to the effects of climate change, female fur seals that successfully breed do so later in life and are more likely to have increased variability within their genomes.
The Genetics of Friendship
Jef Akst
| Jul 16, 2014
| 2 min read
People tend to choose friends who share their genes, a study suggests.
Getting Down to Business
Kerry Grens
| Apr 1, 2014
| 3 min read
Is there a genetic component to entrepreneurial success?
Common Lab Mice Differ
Jef Akst
| Jan 8, 2014
| 2 min read
Related substrains of the Black 6 lab mouse carry key genetic polymorphisms, including one that has a dramatic effect on the rodents’ responses to cocaine.
Mental Disorders Overlap in Genetic Etiology
Kerry Grens
| Aug 12, 2013
| 2 min read
Genome-wide datasets reveal varying degrees of genetic similarity among five common psychiatric illnesses.
DNA Reveals Ancient Looks
Dan Cossins
| Jan 17, 2013
| 1 min read
By analyzing a collection of 24 genetic variations, researchers are able to predict the hair and eye color of long-dead humans.
Creative Emulsification
Sabrina Richards
| Nov 1, 2012
| 8 min read
Enhancing data collection from emulsion PCR reactions: three case studies
The Stuff of Nightmares
Cristina Luiggi
| Aug 1, 2012
| 4 min read
Researchers working in war-torn countries find hints to the molecular roots of posttraumatic stress disorder.
DNA to Nab Illegal Fishers
Cristina Luiggi
| May 24, 2012
| 1 min read
A new SNP assay can determine the geographical origin of commonly overexploited fish species.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT