forest Indonesia
Ten Bird Species Newly Identified on Indonesian Islands
Flycatchers, warblers, and more were spotted in a biodiverse region known as Wallacea.
North America Has 3 Billion Fewer Birds Than it Did in 1970
Catherine Offord | Sep 19, 2019 | 2 min read
Population reductions in species such as sparrows and blackbirds reflect a concerning pattern of declining biodiversity across the continent, researchers find.
Image of the Day: Watch and Learn
Carolyn Wilke | Feb 25, 2019 | 1 min read
Young zebra finches that receive feedback after they sing from a video of a fluffed-up female eventually develop more accurate tunes.
Consilience, Episode 2: In Tune
Ben Andrew Henry | Mar 21, 2017 | 9 min read
Ben Henry delves into the still-unanswered questions of where our musical preferences come from and what makes synesthetes tick.
Birds Possess an Innate Vocal Signature Based on Silent Gaps
Diana Kwon | Mar 1, 2017 | 2 min read
 Zebra finches reared by another species learn to sing their foster parents’ song with rhythms characteristic of their genetic background.
Neural Activity Reflects a Bird’s Perception of How Well It Sings
Catherine Offord | Mar 1, 2017 | 3 min read
Zebra finches dial down dopamine signaling when they hear errors in a song performance.
Behavior Brief
Amanda B. Keener | Sep 2, 2015 | 5 min read
A round-up of recent discoveries in behavior research
Genome Digest
Jenny Rood | Apr 16, 2015 | 6 min read
What researchers are learning as they sequence, map, and decode species’ genomes
Behavior Brief
Jenny Rood | Apr 8, 2015 | 6 min read
A round-up of recent discoveries in behavior research
Behavior Brief
Rina Shaikh-Lesko | Mar 27, 2014 | 4 min read
A round-up of recent discoveries in behavior research
Behavior Brief
Rina Shaikh-Lesko | Mar 12, 2014 | 4 min read
A round-up of recent discoveries in behavior research
Behavior Brief
Kate Yandell | Aug 21, 2013 | 5 min read
A round-up of recent discoveries in behavior research
Behavior Brief
Kate Yandell | Apr 10, 2013 | 5 min read
A round-up of recent discoveries in behavior research
