  3. top 10 innovations 2012

2013 Top 10 Innovations Judges Set
Bob Grant | Aug 27, 2013 | 1 min read
This year’s winners will be chosen by a stellar panel of expert, independent judges with vast experience in the life sciences.
2013 Top 10 Innovations: Open for Submissions
The Scientist Staff | Apr 15, 2013 | 1 min read
The Scientist’s annual contest is now open. Submit your innovative product or methodology now for a chance to win!
2012 Top 10 Innovations - Honorable Mentions
Bob Grant | Dec 4, 2012 | 1 min read
These new products didn't quite breech the top 10 this year, but attracted the attention of our panel of expert judges nonetheless.
Top 10 Innovations 2012
The Scientist Staff | Dec 1, 2012 | 10+ min read
The Scientist’s 5th installment of its annual competition attracted submissions from across the life science spectrum. Here are the best and brightest products of the year.
Submit Your Innovations Today!
The Scientist Staff | Aug 29, 2012 | 1 min read
You have until the end of this week (Sept. 21 @ 11:59 PM, EDT) to submit your product to The Scientist's 2012 Top 10 Innovations. Be sure to enter your innovative products!
