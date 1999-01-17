ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
tumor targeting
tumor targeting
Personalized Cancer Vaccines
Anna Azvolinsky
| Apr 2, 2015
| 3 min read
A dendritic cell vaccine targeting melanoma patients’ tumor-specific mutations can activate a broad range of cancer-fighting T cells.
Targeted Brain Cancer Vaccine
Anna Azvolinsky
| Jun 25, 2014
| 3 min read
Mouse study demonstrates the ability of a cancer vaccine targeted against a specific oncogenic mutation to elicit a protective anti-tumor immune response.
Opinion: Overcoming Cancer’s Complexities
Daniel S. Kapp, David Rubenson, and Beverly Mitchell
| Apr 11, 2014
| 4 min read
Considering “targeted therapeutics” in the face of intra-patient heterogeneity.
Radiation Therapy Damages Neurons
Chris Palmer
| Jul 16, 2013
| 2 min read
Cranial irradiation, a common brain cancer treatment, disrupts neural morphology in mice in ways that resemble damage caused by neurodegenerative conditions.
Antibody-Drug Combo Approved
Dan Cossins
| Feb 25, 2013
| 2 min read
The FDA approves an antibody-drug conjugate that effectively treats a certain type of advanced breast cancer with fewer side effects than previous drugs.
Communication helps target tumors
Jessica P. Johnson
| Jun 20, 2011
| 3 min read
Proteins and nanoparticles that talk in order to more efficiently locate and treat tumors could reduce collateral damage to healthy tissues.
Taking Aim at p53: Researchers are targeting the tumor suppressor with vectors, viruses, and small molecules
Paul Smaglik
| Jan 17, 1999
| 7 min read
p53
has emerged as one of the top targets in the war against cancer.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT