tumor targeting

Personalized Cancer Vaccines
Anna Azvolinsky | Apr 2, 2015 | 3 min read
A dendritic cell vaccine targeting melanoma patients’ tumor-specific mutations can activate a broad range of cancer-fighting T cells. 
Targeted Brain Cancer Vaccine
Anna Azvolinsky | Jun 25, 2014 | 3 min read
Mouse study demonstrates the ability of a cancer vaccine targeted against a specific oncogenic mutation to elicit a protective anti-tumor immune response. 
Opinion: Overcoming Cancer’s Complexities
Daniel S. Kapp, David Rubenson, and Beverly Mitchell | Apr 11, 2014 | 4 min read
Considering “targeted therapeutics” in the face of intra-patient heterogeneity. 
Radiation Therapy Damages Neurons
Chris Palmer | Jul 16, 2013 | 2 min read
Cranial irradiation, a common brain cancer treatment, disrupts neural morphology in mice in ways that resemble damage caused by neurodegenerative conditions.
Antibody-Drug Combo Approved
Dan Cossins | Feb 25, 2013 | 2 min read
The FDA approves an antibody-drug conjugate that effectively treats a certain type of advanced breast cancer with fewer side effects than previous drugs.
Communication helps target tumors
Jessica P. Johnson | Jun 20, 2011 | 3 min read
Proteins and nanoparticles that talk in order to more efficiently locate and treat tumors could reduce collateral damage to healthy tissues.
Taking Aim at p53: Researchers are targeting the tumor suppressor with vectors, viruses, and small molecules
Paul Smaglik | Jan 17, 1999 | 7 min read
p53 has emerged as one of the top targets in the war against cancer.
