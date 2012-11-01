ADVERTISEMENT
Three turtles resting closely together on a log, one end of which is submerged in brackish water
Turtle Vocalizations Reframe Origins of Auditory Communication
Sounds made by more than 50 vertebrates previously thought to be mute push back the origin of this type of communication by at least 100 million years, a study finds.
Close-up of baby olive ridley sea turtle (Lepidochelys olivacea)
Moving Sea Turtle Eggs May Affect Hatchling Development
Margaret Osborne | Jul 28, 2022 | 5 min read

Hatchlings from eggs incubated in a natural nest were larger, exhibited faster neuronal development, and performed better on a motor activity test than those from eggs that were incubated in a hatchery, a study finds.

Close-up of the head of the Aldabra Giant Tortoise. Her face is dirty from eating grass on a sandy beach.
How Slow Can You Go?
Hannah Thomasy, PhD | Jun 23, 2022 | 5 min read
Two studies show negligible rates of aging in some types of turtles and other cold-blooded creatures, but that doesn’t mean they’re immortal.
Chelonibia testudinaria barnacle on turtle shell
Some Barnacles Can Move Around to Improve Feeding Position
Chloe Tenn | Oct 6, 2021 | 7 min read
The Scientist spoke with marine biologist and barnacle researcher John Zardus about why turtle barnacles—previously thought to be immobile—in fact slowly travel. He thinks the answer is food.
Three researchers with headlamps on stand around a loggerhead turtle on the beach while a man covers the turtle's face with a gloved hand
Tiny Hitchhikers Reveal Turtles’ Movements and Foraging Ecology
Amanda Heidt | Jul 13, 2021 | 7 min read
Microscopic creatures called epibionts that live on sea turtles’ shells can help researchers understand their secretive lives.
Image of the Day: Rescued Hatchlings
Amy Schleunes | Mar 27, 2020 | 1 min read
Ten endangered Manning River turtles were saved from flooding in New South Wales, Australia, following devastating fires on the country’s east coast.
Photos of the Year
Emily Makowski | Dec 26, 2019 | 2 min read
From bubbling plants to endangered whales, here are some amazing images from The Scientist in 2019.
chinese pond turtle embryo temperature-dependent sex climate change
Turtle Embryos May Have a Say in Deciding Their Sex
Katarina Zimmer | Aug 1, 2019 | 4 min read
In a species of freshwater turtle, embryos can move toward warmer or cooler environments within the egg and thus help choose their sexual destiny, but not all experts are convinced.
Image of The Day: Open-and-Shut Case
Catherine Offord | Oct 4, 2018 | 1 min read
A special hinge joint allows some turtle species to close and open their shells.
Herpetologists’ League Revokes Distinguished Herpetologist Award
Sukanya Charuchandra | Jul 16, 2018 | 2 min read
Richard Vogt, this year’s awardee, showed inappropriate images of researchers in the field during his acceptance speech.
Image of the Day: Sea Turtle Rescue
The Scientist Staff and The Scientist Staff | Feb 7, 2018 | 1 min read
Biologists in Florida rounded up more than 1,000 sea turtles when they were threatened by a cold snap in January.
Rising Temperatures and the Elimination of Male Turtles
Ruth Williams | Jan 10, 2018 | 3 min read
The near-complete feminization of northern Great Barrier Reef sea turtles has been blamed on climate change.
Image of the Day: Boxes of Turtles
The Scientist Staff | Jul 5, 2017 | 1 min read
Warm hues of yellow, gold, and orange form unique, colorful patterns on each Eastern box turtle’s carapace.
Image of the Day: Snapper Still Life
The Scientist Staff | May 17, 2017 | 1 min read
An eastern snapping turtle (Chelydra serpentina), known for its formidable jaw, sits motionlessly. 
Turtle Magnetism
Jenny Rood | Jan 19, 2015 | 1 min read
Loggerhead sea turtles use the Earth’s magnetic fields to find their way home.
Tracking Troubles
Abby Olena, PhD | Nov 1, 2013 | 2 min read
Researchers show that tagging marine animals could disrupt their ability to live normal lives.
Behavior Brief
Chris Palmer | Jul 8, 2013 | 5 min read
A round-up of recent discoveries in behavior research
Genome Digest
Dan Cossins | May 7, 2013 | 6 min read
What researchers are learning as they sequence, map, and decode species’ genomes
Behavior Brief
Dan Cossins | Nov 7, 2012 | 5 min read
A round-up of recent discoveries in behavior research
Dolled-Up Turtles
Jef Akst | Nov 1, 2012 | 4 min read
Borrowing techniques from nail and hair salons, researchers have devised a method to tag small, previously untrackable sea turtles.
