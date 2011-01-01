ADVERTISEMENT
virulence
Aquatic Bacteria Reveal a Common Genetic Link to a Deadly Human Pathogen
Iris Kulbatski, PhD
| Mar 7, 2022
| 5 min read
Researchers use genetic clues to track the spread of antibiotic resistant bacteria from the environment to patients.
Incomplete Immunity
Jim Daley
| Jun 1, 2018
| 2 min read
By combining experimental data with computer models, researchers were able to predict a pathogen’s evolution toward more virulence.
Contributors
Aggie Mika
| Oct 1, 2017
| 3 min read
Meet some of the people featured in the October 2017 issue of
The Scienti
st.
Infographic: Evolving Virulence
Andrew F. Read and Peter J. Kerr
| Sep 30, 2017
| 2 min read
Tracking the myxoma virus in the wild rabbit populations of Australia has yielded insight into how pathogens and their hosts evolve.
Dengue’s Downfall?
Jef Akst
| Sep 15, 2015
| 2 min read
Researchers characterize a protein that could be key to the virus’s virulence—and to developing a vaccine against the mosquito-borne disease.
Antibiotic Resistance Can Boost Bacterial Fitness
Anna Azvolinsky
| Jul 22, 2015
| 3 min read
In some pathogenic bacteria, certain antibiotic resistance–associated mutations may also confer an unexpected growth advantage.
Ebola Virus Virulence
Jef Akst
| Jun 9, 2015
| 2 min read
The strain of Ebola that has circulated in West Africa for the last year takes longer to kill macaques than the virus that caused an outbreak in Central Africa in 1976.
Facing Down Emerging Viruses
Michal Barski
| Feb 1, 2015
| 3 min read
A better knowledge of the pathogenesis of emerging zoonotic diseases is crucial if we want to prepare for “the next Ebola.”
Decoding Bacterial Methylomes
Kate Yandell
| May 15, 2013
| 5 min read
A new technique could soon spur unprecedented insight into the role of bacterial epigenetics in the evolution of pathogen virulence.
When Vaccines Turn Vicious
Ruth Williams
| Jul 12, 2012
| 3 min read
Weakened viruses used in vaccines can swap genes and produce disease-causing strains.
Bacterial Exploitation
Ruth Williams
| Jul 5, 2012
| 3 min read
Field studies reveal non-virulent bacteria take advantage of their virulent counterparts to get a free pass into their host.
Self-Harm for Self-Defense
Hayley Dunning
| Jun 20, 2012
| 3 min read
To protect themselves during malaria infections, mice can kill their own healthy red blood cells, cutting off the parasite’s primary resource.
Mining Bacterial Small Molecules
L. Caetano M. Antunes, Julian E. Davies and B. Brett Finlay
| Jan 1, 2011
| 10 min read
As much as rainforests or deep-sea vents, the human gut holds rich stores of microbial chemicals that should be mined for their pharmacological potential.
Intestinal Molecular Signaling
L. Caetano M. Antunes, Julian E. Davies and B. Brett Finlay
| Jan 1, 2011
| 1 min read
Microbes, both good and bad, can exert direct effects on host cells and vice versa.
