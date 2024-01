Researchers insert functioning cone photoreceptors into the retinas of mice with advanced eye disease, improving their vision.

Cones Derived from Human Stem Cells Help Mice See: Study

Cones Derived from Human Stem Cells Help Mice See: Study

Cones Derived from Human Stem Cells Help Mice See: Study

Researchers insert functioning cone photoreceptors into the retinas of mice with advanced eye disease, improving their vision.

Researchers insert functioning cone photoreceptors into the retinas of mice with advanced eye disease, improving their vision.