Human Brain Organoids Transplanted Into Rats Respond to Visual Stimuli
The organoids could one day be used to treat brain injuries in humans.
Human Brain Organoids Transplanted Into Rats Respond to Visual Stimuli
Human Brain Organoids Transplanted Into Rats Respond to Visual Stimuli
The organoids could one day be used to treat brain injuries in humans.
The organoids could one day be used to treat brain injuries in humans.
Neurons Simplify Visual Signals by Responding to Only One Retina
Anne N. Connor
| Oct 1, 2021
| 2 min read
Mice have neurons that connect to both eyes but only propagate the signal from one or the other, simplifying the information sent to the cerebral cortex.
Retinal Activity Prepares Blind Newborn Mice for Vision
Ruth Williams
| Jul 22, 2021
| 3 min read
Spontaneous waves of nerve impulses flowing across the retina help mouse pups practice motion detection for when they eventually open their eyes.
Image of the Day: Mosquito Flight Simulator
Nicoletta Lanese
| Jul 30, 2019
| 1 min read
Carbon dioxide pumped into a bright chamber mimics a breathing host for the pest to target.
Machine Learning Optimizes Images for Stimulating Monkey Neurons
Ruth Williams
| May 2, 2019
| 5 min read
Neural networks generate abstract images designed to activate particular cells, lending insight into their function.
Starfish in the Deep Sea Can See
Abby Olena, PhD
| Feb 6, 2018
| 3 min read
A study of 13 starfish species reveals that even animals that live at depths where sunlight doesn’t reach have functioning eyes.
Symmetrical Eyes Indicate Dyslexia
Ruth Williams
| Oct 18, 2017
| 4 min read
People who read normally tend to have one dominant eye while people with dyslexia do not, research shows.
Image of the Day: Fly Sight
The Scientist
Staff
| Sep 3, 2017
| 1 min read
In the developing
Drosophila
visual system, signals from glia cultivate the growth of neurons from immature cells.
USC Professor Fatally Stabbed
Jef Akst
| Dec 4, 2016
| 1 min read
Psychologist Bosco Tjan of the University of Southern California studied how people adapt as they lose their vision.
Allen Institute Launches Brain Observatory
Tanya Lewis
| Jul 13, 2016
| 2 min read
The first data include real-time neural activity in the visual cortex of mice observing pictures and videos.
Through a Spider’s Eyes
Brittany Taylor
| Apr 1, 2015
| 4 min read
Deciphering how a jumping spider sees the world and processes visual information may yield insights into long-standing robotics problems.
A Spider's Eye View
Brittany Taylor
| Mar 31, 2015
| 1 min read
Cornell researchers probe the brains of jumping spiders to gain insight into the arachnid's visual processing capabilities.
Eye Spies
Mary Beth Aberlin
| Oct 1, 2014
| 3 min read
An issue highlighting advances in vision research
Sound and Light Show
Tracy Vence
| Oct 1, 2014
| 2 min read
Sounds trigger a response in the visual cortex that predicts how accurately a person can identify a visual target.
Doggie Dialogue
Jef Akst
| Nov 1, 2013
| 4 min read
Georgia Tech researchers develop technology that could allow assistance dogs to better communicate with their handlers.
Nobel Laureate Dies
Abby Olena, PhD
| Sep 26, 2013
| 2 min read
David Hubel, who helped revolutionize the understanding of visual information processing, has passed away at age 87.
Object Recognition Requires Stability
Chris Palmer
| Jul 3, 2013
| 2 min read
Neuroscientists’ discover a difference in the way the visual system processes simple and complex objects.
Athletes Are Champion Visual Learners
Ed Yong
| Jan 31, 2013
| 2 min read
Pro athletes can learn to parse a complicated moving visual scene faster than most.
Size Does Matter
Hayley Dunning
| Jun 22, 2012
| 3 min read
Researchers have discovered how the brain broadly characterizes objects by size, revealing a fundamental insight into how we interact with the world.
The Complex Tissue Shop
Cristina Luiggi
| Dec 7, 2011
| 1 min read
Over the past decade, researchers at RIKEN Center for Developmental Biology in Japan have generated complex tissues, including mouse retinas and Purkinje cells (a type of neuron) that integrated appropriately into the mouse fetal brain.
