ADVERTISEMENT
Wellcome Sanger Institute to Close Animal Facility
Chia-Yi Hou
| Jun 10, 2019
| 1 min read
The move reflects scientists using more cell lines and organoids in genetic research, although some experts disagree with the decision to scale back the use of animal models.
Research Funders Make Secretive Overseas Investments: Report
Ashley P. Taylor
| Dec 6, 2018
| 3 min read
An investigation by
Science
reveals that charities’ investments support activities opposed to their own missions, such as human health and environmental protection.
Two Big Funders Join Open-Access Movement
Ashley P. Taylor
| Nov 6, 2018
| 2 min read
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the Wellcome Trust agree not to cover the fees that some hybrid open-access journals charge authors to make their work freely available.
Wellcome Trust Makes Reporting Harassment Mandatory
Diana Kwon
| May 4, 2018
| 2 min read
The UK-based biomedical research charity says researchers or institutions that fail to report misconduct will risk losing grants.
Image of the Day: Skinning the Cat
The Scientist
Staff
| Jul 17, 2017
| 1 min read
This stack of polarized light micrographs depicts a vibrant ensemble of tissues, hair follicles, and vessels within a slice of cat skin.
Wellcome Trust to Launch Open-Access Platform
Alison F. Takemura
| Jul 9, 2016
| 1 min read
Wellcome Open Research will enable immediate publication and transparent peer review.
Funding Research in Africa
Paula Park
| Jan 1, 2015
| 6 min read
The ongoing Ebola epidemic in West Africa is drawing more money to study the virus, but what about funding for African science in general?
