Wellcome Sanger Institute to Close Animal Facility

The move reflects scientists using more cell lines and organoids in genetic research, although some experts disagree with the decision to scale back the use of animal models.

Written byChia-Yi Hou
| 1 min read
Wellcome sanger institute genome campus closing animal mouse facility laboratory
ABOVE: Sanger Institute and Hinxton Hall, Cambridge, UK
WIKIMEDIA, MAGNUS MANSKE

The Wellcome Sanger Institute announced on May 16 that it would be closing its animal facility, which provides mice, zebrafish, rats, and frogs to geneticists at the institute and internationally, reports Nature. The facility has been open for 13 years and has a staff of 70 people.

The institute states that the closure is related to the growing use of cell lines and organoids, instead of animals. “This decision has been driven by the institute’s scientific strategy,” says director Mike Stratton to Nature. Some researchers in individual labs will be able to use mice on-site until 2022 at the latest.

Scientists at the institute sent an open letter to the institute’s chief operating officer in November 2018 regarding their concerns about animal welfare in the facility, but a Sanger spokesperson says the closure is not related to welfare issues, according ...

Share

