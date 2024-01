An enzyme pulled from toxic bacteria can enter the organelle and perform single-nucleotide DNA swaps.

New Gene Editing Tool Corrects Mutations in Mitochondrial DNA

New Gene Editing Tool Corrects Mutations in Mitochondrial DNA

New Gene Editing Tool Corrects Mutations in Mitochondrial DNA

An enzyme pulled from toxic bacteria can enter the organelle and perform single-nucleotide DNA swaps.

An enzyme pulled from toxic bacteria can enter the organelle and perform single-nucleotide DNA swaps.