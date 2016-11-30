News

Three-Parent IVF Advances

Differences in the replicative advantages conferred by some mitochondrial DNA haplotypes have implications for mitochondrial replacement therapy, researchers report.

Anna Azvolinsky
In efforts to prevent women who have pathogenic mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) mutations from passing these on to their offspring, researchers have been developing so-called three-parent assisted reproductive techniques. All of techniques in development require an enucleated donor oocyte or a single-cell embryo with non-mutated mtDNA. In a study published today (November 30) in Nature, researchers from the Oregon Health & Science University and their colleagues demonstrate that nuclear DNA from human eggs harboring mutated mtDNA can be transferred to a healthy, nucleus-free donor egg and then successfully fertilized. The researchers also show that certain maternal mtDNA haplotypes may have a replicative advantage, underscoring the potential need to match the donor and carrier egg mtDNA haplotypes.

“This is interesting work that nicely demonstrates effective replacement of ...

    Anna Azvolinsky

    Anna Azvolinsky received a PhD in molecular biology in November 2008 from Princeton University. Her graduate research focused on a genome-wide analyses of genomic integrity and DNA replication. She did a one-year post-doctoral fellowship at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City and then left academia to pursue science writing. She has been a freelance science writer since 2012, based in New York City.

