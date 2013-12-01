Article

Weathering the Storm

How to prepare your lab for natural disasters and cope with unavoidable consequences

Jef Akst
| 8 min read
Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
8:00
Share

EJECTED BY KATRINA: A satellite photo of the costliest hurricane to hit the U.S. as it terrorizes the Gulf Coast, displacing students and scientists from New Orleans universities for monthsJEFF SCHMALTZ, MODIS RAPID RESPONSE TEAM, NASA/GSFC/WIKIMEDIA COMMONSAs Superstorm Sandy ripped northward along the East Coast of the United States in October 2012, it caused more than $75 billion in damage, making it the second-costliest hurricane in US history. Indeed, for survivors of Katrina, the costliest hurricane, Sandy was a grave reminder of just how merciless nature can be. “It was painful watching the Northeast going through the same mistakes we made,” says Katrina survivor Arthur Haas , a biochemist at the Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center (LSUHSC) School of Medicine—mistakes such as moving generators to the roof, but forgetting that a working elevator would be required to get massive diesel tanks up to the top floors to keep them going. “You could watch the news, and I remember thinking one night, ‘We tried that, and that’s not going to work.’”

Researchers working in New York University’s Smilow Research Center on Manhattan’s East Side lost countless genetically modified mice when the storm surge flooded the basement that housed the research animals—an estimated tens of millions of dollars’ worth of rodents. In addition to the floods, Smilow and other East Coast research labs suffered extended periods without electricity, irreparably thawing frozen reagents, cell lines, and samples.

For the few labs with disaster plans, the consequences were less severe. Thanks to diligent preparation, including a well-maintained backup power supply and a fleet of mechanics and electricians on standby, plus a little bit of luck—the surge hit at mid-tide, rather than at high tide as it did in Lower Manhattan—the research labs at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory on the ...

Interested in reading more?

Become a Member of

The Scientist Logo
Receive full access to digital editions of The Scientist, as well as TS Digest, feature stories, more than 35 years of archives, and much more!
Join for free today
Already a member? Login Here

Keywords

Meet the Author

  • Jef Akst

    Jef Akst was managing editor of The Scientist, where she started as an intern in 2009 after receiving a master’s degree from Indiana University in April 2009 studying the mating behavior of seahorses.
    View full profile

Published In

December 2013

Cellular Architecture

View Issue
Share

Related Research Resources

An illustration of PFAS bubbles in front of a blue sky with clouds.

PFAS: The Forever Chemicals

Infographic

sartorius logo
Collage-style urban graphic of wastewater surveillance and treatment

Putting Pathogens to the Test with Wastewater Surveillance

Article

Wastewater surveillance conceptual visualization of a water droplet containing different microorganism

Elevating Wastewater Epidemiology with Microfluidics

Webinar

Newborn heel prick test for genetic screening

Transforming Molecular Workflows for Newborn Screening

Article

Revvity logo
May digest 2025 cover
May 2025, Issue 1

Study Confirms Safety of Genetically Modified T Cells

A long-term study of nearly 800 patients demonstrated a strong safety profile for T cells engineered with viral vectors.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Meet Aunty and Tackle Protein Stability Questions in Research and Development

Meet Aunty and Tackle Protein Stability Questions in Research and Development

Unchained Labs
Detecting Residual Cell Line-Derived DNA with Droplet Digital PCR

Detecting Residual Cell Line-Derived DNA with Droplet Digital PCR

Bio-Rad
How technology makes PCR instruments easier to use.

Making Real-Time PCR More Straightforward

Thermo Fisher Logo
Characterizing Immune Memory to COVID-19 Vaccination

Characterizing Immune Memory to COVID-19 Vaccination

10X Genomics

Products

Product News

The Scientist Placeholder Image

Biotium Launches New Phalloidin Conjugates with Extended F-actin Staining Stability for Greater Imaging Flexibility

Leica Microsystems Logo

Latest AI software simplifies image analysis and speeds up insights for scientists

BioSkryb Genomics Logo

BioSkryb Genomics and Tecan introduce a single-cell multiomics workflow for sequencing-ready libraries in under ten hours

iStock

Agilent BioTek Cytation C10 Confocal Imaging Reader

agilent technologies logo