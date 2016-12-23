Week in Review: December 19–23

Mining metagenomics data from groundwater and soil bacteria, researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, uncovered CasX and CasY, two new types of CRISPR enzymes. The team also found Cas9 in archaea for the first time. The group’s results were published in Nature this week (December 22).

“It’s really cool to unearth gold out of the metagenomic dark matter,” said Rodolphe Barrangou, who studies CRISPR at North Carolina State University and was not involved in the study.

Combining whole-exome sequencing data from 50,726 adults with the individuals’ electronic health record (EHR) information, scientists at Geisinger Health System and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals identified novel genetic associations with diseases. The team’s analyses were published in Science this week (December 22).

“This is the first study that has taken exome sequencing data on individuals and linked that to their EHR phenotype data at a large scale,” said Daniel Rader from the University of Pennsylvania ...