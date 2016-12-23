Article

Week in Review: December 19–23

More CRISPR enzymes found; exome study reveals novel disease associations; Ebola vaccine success; pregnancy-related brain changes; Year in Review

Written byTracy Vence
| 2 min read
Save for Later
Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
2:00
Share

Mining metagenomics data from groundwater and soil bacteria, researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, uncovered CasX and CasY, two new types of CRISPR enzymes. The team also found Cas9 in archaea for the first time. The group’s results were published in Nature this week (December 22).

“It’s really cool to unearth gold out of the metagenomic dark matter,” said Rodolphe Barrangou, who studies CRISPR at North Carolina State University and was not involved in the study.

Combining whole-exome sequencing data from 50,726 adults with the individuals’ electronic health record (EHR) information, scientists at Geisinger Health System and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals identified novel genetic associations with diseases. The team’s analyses were published in Science this week (December 22).

“This is the first study that has taken exome sequencing data on individuals and linked that to their EHR phenotype data at a large scale,” said Daniel Rader from the University of Pennsylvania ...

Interested in reading more?

Become a Member of

The Scientist Logo
Receive full access to more than 35 years of archives, as well as TS Digest, digital editions of The Scientist, feature stories, and much more!
Join for free today
Already a member? Login Here

Related Topics

Meet the Author

Share

Related Research Resources

A menstrual cup and storage bag on a blue background

Collecting Insights into the Vaginal Microbiome and Menstrual Health

Article

DNA Genotek logo
An illustration of PFAS in the bloodstream.

Uncovering the Harmful Effects of PFAS Exposure on the Human Body

Infographic

An illustration of PFAS bubbles in front of a blue sky with clouds.

PFAS: The Forever Chemicals

Infographic

sartorius logo
Abstract paint splashes resembling viral particles on a colorful background.

Accelerating Pathogen Detection with Nanopore Sequencing

Whitepaper

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Logo
Illustration of a developing fetus surrounded by a clear fluid with a subtle yellow tinge, representing amniotic fluid.
January 2026, Issue 1

What Is the Amniotic Fluid Composed of?

The liquid world of fetal development provides a rich source of nutrition and protection tailored to meet the needs of the growing fetus.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Graphic of three DNA helices in various colors

An Automated DNA-to-Data Framework for Production-Scale Sequencing

illumina
Exploring Cellular Organization with Spatial Proteomics

Exploring Cellular Organization with Spatial Proteomics

Abstract illustration of spheres with multiple layers, representing endoderm, ectoderm, and mesoderm derived organoids

Organoid Origins and How to Grow Them

Thermo Fisher Logo
Targeting RGS14 with AI-Guided Docking and Biochemical Assays

Targeting RGS14 with AI-Guided Docking and Biochemical Assays

Bellbrook Labs&nbsp;

Products

Product News

Brandtech Logo

BRANDTECH Scientific Introduces the Transferpette® pro Micropipette: A New Twist on Comfort and Control

Biotium Logo

Biotium Launches GlycoLiner™ Cell Surface Glycoprotein Labeling Kits for Rapid and Selective Cell Surface Imaging

Abstract background with red and blue laser lights

VANTAstar Flexible microplate reader with simplified workflows

BMG LABTECH
Beckman Logo

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences Introduces the Biomek i3 Benchtop Liquid Handler, a Small but Mighty Addition to its Portfolio of Automated Workstations