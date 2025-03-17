Zymo Research Launches the Quick-16S™ Full-Length Library Prep Kit

This kit delivers the fastest, most streamlined full-length 16S library preparation workflow, achieving high-quality libraries in as little as 30 minutes of hands-on time to prepare 96 samples.

The Quick-16S™ Full-Length Library Prep Kit is developed for speed and ease-of-use, with premixed reagent plates that allow direct addition of DNA. An integrated qPCR dye enables real-time sample quality control, ensuring that every library meets the highest standards before proceeding with sequencing. Optimized for both PacBio® SMRTbell® and Kinnex™ library prep kits, while also maintaining full compatibility with ONT® platforms, this kit offers unparalleled flexibility across diverse sequencing applications. Featuring a single-step PCR and the ability to pool by equal volume, the workflow is designed to scale effortlessly for high-throughput operations.

The Quick-16S™ Full-Length Library Prep Kit is poised to transform 16S amplicon sequencing by making full-length 16S library prep easier and more accessible. This addition to the Quick-16S™ family of products reinforces Zymo Research’s commitment to providing simplified solutions to complex molecular research techniques.

Press Release provided by Zymo Research.