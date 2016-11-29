Article

Autism Not Linked to Flu or Flu Shot During Pregnancy

A study of nearly 200,000 children finds no increased risk for autism among kids whose moms caught the flu or received a flu vaccine while pregnant.

WIKIMEDIA, PETTY OFFICER 2ND CLASS LAURIE DEXTERKids whose mothers were infected with flu or who received a flu shot while pregnant are no more likely to develop autism than other children. That’s according to a study of more than 196,000 children published in JAMA Pediatrics yesterday (November 28).

“Our data showed pretty convincingly that there was no association with influenza at any time during pregnancy and autism in the child,” senior author Lisa Croen of Kaiser Permanente Northern California in Oakland told Reuters Health. “We’re not recommending that any changes be made to the vaccination policy. We are encouraging women to get vaccinated while pregnant.”

Prior studies have produced a mixed bag of results about the association between infection during pregnancy and autism risk. To determine whether there is a link between maternal influenza and autism, Croen and colleagues examined the medical records of 196,929 kids born in California between 2000 and 2010. After adjusting for potential confounders, such as the child’s sex and the mother’s health, Croen’s group found no difference in ...

