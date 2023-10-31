ADVERTISEMENT
Features

Conceptual image of DNA strands
Downsizing DNA
Aparna Nathan, PhD | Dec 4, 2023 | 10 min read
Some species remove up to 90 percent of their genomes during development, but why or how this happens is still a mystery.
3d rendered medically accurate illustration of a human embryo anatomy
The Ephemeral Life of the Placenta
Danielle Gerhard, PhD | Dec 4, 2023 | 10+ min read
Recent advances in modeling the human placenta, the least understood organ, may inform placental disorders like preeclampsia.
Illustration showing the upper part of a human body connected to a DNA helix
Unraveling the Mystery of Zombie Genes
Iris Kulbatski, PhD | Oct 31, 2023 | 6 min read
Digging into how and why some genes are resurrected after death sounds morbid, but it has practical applications. 
Mouse silhouette in a brain image
A Story of Mice and FIRE
Niamh McNamara, PhD and Veronique Miron, PhD | Dec 4, 2023 | 9 min read
Studying how microglia control myelin growth and prevent its degeneration helps scientists better understand and address neurodegenerative diseases.

Editorial

Illustration of scientists collaborating
When Scientists Collaborate, Science Progresses
Behind every successful scientist, there is another scientist.

Speaking of Science

December 2023 crossword image
Cells and Organelles
Put on your thinking cap, and take on this fun challenge.

Foundations

Yellow smiley faces on a black background
Coming Into the Fold: DNA Origami
In 2006, Paul Rothemund transformed the field of DNA nanotechnology when he unveiled an innovative approach for making shapes and patterns from genetic material.
Green and red fluorescent proteins in a zebrafish outline the animal&rsquo;s vasculature in red and lymphatic system in green in a fluorescent image. Where the two overlap along the bottom of the animal is yellow.
Serendipity, Happenstance, and Luck: The Making of a Molecular Tool
The common fluorescent marker GFP traveled a long road to take its popular place in molecular biology today.
Two hands cut and manipulate the genome surrounded by different organs of interest.
The Cre-loxP System: A Powerful Tool in the Genetic Toolbox
Standing at the cornerstone of genetic research, Cre-loxP recombination serves as molecular scissors for precisely manipulating the genome.

Infographics

Infographic showing the breeding schematic to generate Cre-loxP tissue-specific knockout mice.
Infographic: The Cre-lox System Explained
The Cre-lox recombination method orchestrates remarkable genetic manipulations that remain a gold standard for transgenic mice.
Infographic showing how some species undergo DNA elimination
Infographic: Programmed DNA Elimination
Removing parts of the genome is a key step in some species’ development.
Infographic showing placenta development
Infographic: Early Placenta Development Sets the Stage
During early pregnancy, the placenta remodels the uterine environment to support fetal growth
DNA spiral with a human face
Infographic: Gene Activity in the Cellular Afterlife   
Low oxygen resuscitates gene transcription after death.
Infographic showing the multifaceted role of mitochondria
Infographic: Mitochondria, the Cellular Processors
Following decades of being called “the powerhouse of the cell,” researchers recently proposed a new description that reflects the multifaceted roles of mitochondria.
An infographic showing how the lack of microglia causes myelin overgrowth and eventual degeneration.
Infographic: Microglia Influence Myelin Health
In FIRE mice, the lack of microglia causes myelin overgrowth and eventual degeneration, indicating that microglia may contribute to age-related neurodegenerative diseases.
Infographic showing how recombinase polymerase amplification (RPA) technique works.
Infographic: Recombinase Polymerase Amplification in Action
A rapid isothermal amplification technique enables pathogen identification and antibiotic resistance detection in low-resource settings.
Infographic showing how a viral protein expression method links proteins and their coding instructions
Infographic: Phage Display Allows Rapid Screening of Millions of Peptides
A viral protein expression method links proteins and their coding instructions, enabling easier target identification for downstream analysis.

The Literature

3D illustration of damaged myelin sheath seen in demyelinating diseases such as multiple sclerosis.
Tracking Down Innate Immune Cells in Multiple Sclerosis
A novel PET tracer targeting a receptor in myeloid cells can help monitor disease progression in a mouse model of multiple sclerosis.
Cross-section of a blue and purple mitochondrion.
Rebranding Mitochondria
As scientists realize the multifaceted role of mitochondria, some feel that the “powerhouse of the cell” analogy is out of date.
Biosensors for Colorectal Cancer
Engineered bacteria sound the alarm on a common oncogenic mutation.

Profile

Haydeh Payami is wearing a purple dress and an orange and pink scarf and standing in front of a whiteboard.
A Microbial Link to Parkinson’s Disease
Haydeh Payami helped uncover the genetic basis of Parkinson’s disease. Now, she hopes to find new ways to treat the disease by studying the gut microbiome.
Lasker Award winner Piet Borst sits at his desk.
A Journey With Metabolism, Parasites, and Cancer
Piet Borst led stellar work on cell organelles, trypanosomes, and cancer drug resistance during the golden age of biology.
Samantha Maragh speaks on stage after receiving the State of Maryland Outstanding Young Scientist Award 2019.
Making Standards Exceptional
Samantha Maragh has taken on the difficult challenge of standardizing assays, data norms, and terminology in the ever evolving genome editing field.

Methods

Eytan Stibbe wears a headset and a blue shirt while surrounded by computers and other equipment on the International Space Station.
Whenever, Wherever: Taking DNA Amplification Outside the Lab
Recombinase polymerase amplification lets researchers rapidly replicate DNA in the clinic, in the field, or even in the International Space Station.
A Y-shaped pink, blue, and light green antibody is in focus on a background of blurred pink and purple color, with other antibodies out of focus in the background.
Phage Display: Finding the One in a Million
A combinatorial approach enabled high-throughput screening of protein libraries for desired target binding.
