Syncell is a commercial stage life science company focused on subcellular protein purification and spatial proteomics analysis. The company was founded in 2020 leveraging technology developed by founder and CEO Jung-Chi Liao at Academia Sinica laboratory in Taiwan. Syncell has commercialized its Microscoop® technology, helping researchers achieve unbiased discovery in spatial proteomics at the disease site, with the ability to accurately discover new protein components from targeted regions of interest. To date, the company has raised $30 million from investors. To learn more, visit www.syncell.com