Research Resilience After Natural Disasters, Academic Burnout, and More!

Welcome to Science Social, The Scientist's new monthly newsletter dedicated to the life sciences community, featuring stories that go beyond the bench. Each month, we’ll cover the social aspects of academia, spotlight diverse scientific career paths, showcase hobbies that spark curiosity, and tackle the issues that matter most to scientists today. Explore community updates, test your trivia knowledge, and enjoy behind-the-stories insights from our editors.

By Shelby Bradford, PhD

When a natural disaster hits, it disrupts every part of one’s life, and that includes research. From damaged buildings and lost samples to shifted research projects, scientists tackle these challenges head on to help their communities and groups recover. Additionally, since some of these events are becoming more intense and more common, that recovery includes strategizing new plans to prepare for the future.

By Iris Kulbatski, PhD

Three researchers who left academia share their tales of self discovery, course correction, and growth.

Trivia Time

Last month’s trivia was hard! Congratulations to the 27 percent who aced it—you are history wizards and know your transgenic animal timeline! Now, let’s switch gears to something more familiar this time. Many of us have come across the dreaded pink ring in the bathtub or on tile grout. What microbe causes this colorful, bothersome stain?

A. Serratia marcescens

B. Pseudomonas aeruginosa

C. Escherichia coli

D. Staphylococcus aureus

Submit Your Answer

Top Stories of the Month

Why are Some Vaccines Better Together?

How Tiny Organisms Control Minds, Create Zombies, and Shape Ecosystems

Dire Wolf De-Extinction Debate Divides Scientists

A Protein Ratio Could Predict Alzheimer’s Disease Progression Decades in Advance

Community Updates

Neuroscientists, get ready to nominate an outstanding researcher for The Brain Prize.

Early-career researchers are invited to apply for the NOMIS & Science Young Explorer Award.

There’s still time to enter a photo or video to Nikon’s Small World competitions!

Recent PhD graduates can submit their essay for a chance to win the Science and SciLifeLab Prize for Young Scientists.















Lately, I’ve been watching Common Side Effects, an animated series about a man who discovers a powerful mushroom that can allegedly cure anything—from dementia to near-death experiences. However, big pharma and the government will stop at nothing to bury the truth…dun, dun, dun! Shows like this make speculative fiction so compelling—in fact, we recently covered how science fiction can serve as inspiration, and caution, for research in the real world.













Thanks for getting social with us! We’ll be back next month with new stories, updates, and trivia. In the meantime, let us know your thoughts on this newsletter and what you would like to see more of!