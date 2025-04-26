Article

Research Resilience After Natural Disasters, Academic Burnout, and More!

Explore our monthly newsletter that bridges science and society, one story at a time.

The Scientist Staff
| 3 min read
Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
3:00
Share

Welcome to Science Social, The Scientist's new monthly newsletter dedicated to the life sciences community, featuring stories that go beyond the bench. Each month, we’ll cover the social aspects of academia, spotlight diverse scientific career paths, showcase hobbies that spark curiosity, and tackle the issues that matter most to scientists today. Explore community updates, test your trivia knowledge, and enjoy behind-the-stories insights from our editors.

Rebuilding Research After a Natural Disaster Hits

By Shelby Bradford, PhD

A photograph showing a sign that reads “Disaster Relief” at a table handing out water to people.


©iStock, SDI Productions

When a natural disaster hits, it disrupts every part of one’s life, and that includes research. From damaged buildings and lost samples to shifted research projects, scientists tackle these challenges head on to help their communities and groups recover. Additionally, since some of these events are becoming more intense and more common, that recovery includes strategizing new plans to prepare for the future.

Why Are Successful Scientists Leaving Academia Mid-Career?

By Iris Kulbatski, PhD

Cartoon of a woman in a red blazer feeling overwhelmed.


©iStock, useng

Three researchers who left academia share their tales of self discovery, course correction, and growth.

Trivia Time

Last month’s trivia was hard! Congratulations to the 27 percent who aced it—you are history wizards and know your transgenic animal timeline! Now, let’s switch gears to something more familiar this time. Many of us have come across the dreaded pink ring in the bathtub or on tile grout. What microbe causes this colorful, bothersome stain?

A. Serratia marcescens
B. Pseudomonas aeruginosa
C. Escherichia coli
D. Staphylococcus aureus

Submit Your Answer

Top Stories of the Month

Why are Some Vaccines Better Together?
How Tiny Organisms Control Minds, Create Zombies, and Shape Ecosystems
Dire Wolf De-Extinction Debate Divides Scientists
A Protein Ratio Could Predict Alzheimer’s Disease Progression Decades in Advance

Community Updates

Neuroscientists, get ready to nominate an outstanding researcher for The Brain Prize.
Early-career researchers are invited to apply for the NOMIS & Science Young Explorer Award.
There’s still time to enter a photo or video to Nikon’s Small World competitions!
Recent PhD graduates can submit their essay for a chance to win the Science and SciLifeLab Prize for Young Scientists.


Photograph of Laura Tran. She is smiling at the camera and has long dark hair. She is wearing a dark blue shirt and a blue plaid cardigan.




Editor’s Spotlight

Lately, I’ve been watching Common Side Effects, an animated series about a man who discovers a powerful mushroom that can allegedly cure anything—from dementia to near-death experiences. However, big pharma and the government will stop at nothing to bury the truth…dun, dun, dun! Shows like this make speculative fiction so compelling—in fact, we recently covered how science fiction can serve as inspiration, and caution, for research in the real world.




Thanks for getting social with us! We’ll be back next month with new stories, updates, and trivia. In the meantime, let us know your thoughts on this newsletter and what you would like to see more of!

Share
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
Image of a woman in a microbiology lab whose hair is caught on fire from a Bunsen burner.
April 1, 2025, Issue 1

Bunsen Burners and Bad Hair Days

Lab safety rules dictate that one must tie back long hair. Rosemarie Hansen learned the hard way when an open flame turned her locks into a lesson.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Faster Fluid Measurements for Formulation Development

Meet Honeybun and Breeze Through Viscometry in Formulation Development

Unchained Labs
Conceptual image of biochemical laboratory sample preparation showing glassware and chemical formulas in the foreground and a scientist holding a pipette in the background.

Taking the Guesswork Out of Quality Control Standards

sartorius logo
An illustration of PFAS bubbles in front of a blue sky with clouds.

PFAS: The Forever Chemicals

sartorius logo
Unlocking the Unattainable in Gene Construction

Unlocking the Unattainable in Gene Construction

dna-script-primarylogo-digital

Products

Product News

Atelerix

Atelerix signs exclusive agreement with MineBio to establish distribution channel for non-cryogenic cell preservation solutions in China

Green Cooling

Thermo Scientific™ Centrifuges with GreenCool Technology

Thermo Fisher Logo
Singleron Avatar

Singleron Biotechnologies and Hamilton Bonaduz AG Announce the Launch of Tensor to Advance Single Cell Sequencing Automation

Zymo Research Logo

Zymo Research Launches Research Grant to Empower Mapping the RNome