As a former committee member who now advises PETA, I believe that claims that the identities of committee members must be kept secret to protect their safety are unfounded.

Opinion: Hold Animal Use Committees Accountable for Their Failures

Opinion: Hold Animal Use Committees Accountable for Their Failures

Opinion: Hold Animal Use Committees Accountable for Their Failures

As a former committee member who now advises PETA, I believe that claims that the identities of committee members must be kept secret to protect their safety are unfounded.

As a former committee member who now advises PETA, I believe that claims that the identities of committee members must be kept secret to protect their safety are unfounded.