Antioxidants Put the Pep Back in One’s Step
Niki Spahich, PhD
| Jun 13, 2022
| 3 min read
Delivering antioxidants via extracellular vesicles to atrophied muscles restores them during rehabilitation.
Compound Found in Red Wine Boosts Immune Cell Function
Catherine Offord
| Oct 16, 2017
| 2 min read
At low doses, resveratrol enhanced human T-cell activity in vitro, while at high doses it interfered with cell signaling.
Antioxidants Again Linked to Cancer’s Spread
Anna Azvolinsky
| Apr 13, 2016
| 3 min read
Certain diabetes drugs with antioxidant properties promote metastasis in mice with existing tumors, researchers report.
New Route to Hearing Loss Mapped
Kerry Grens
| Nov 5, 2015
| 3 min read
Deficiency in a protein called pejvakin makes inner ear cells more vulnerable to sound, unable to brace themselves against oxidative stress stimulated by noise.
Antioxidants May Aid Cancer
Kerry Grens
| Oct 16, 2015
| 2 min read
Mice given a dietary supplement had faster-progressing melanoma, a study shows.
Antioxidants Facilitate Melanoma Metastasis
Anna Azvolinsky
| Oct 7, 2015
| 3 min read
Two compounds boost the ability of melanoma cells to invade other tissues in mice, providing additional evidence that antioxidants can be beneficial to malignant cells as well as healthy ones.
Flavanols Could Mend Powers of Memory
Molly Sharlach
| Oct 27, 2014
| 2 min read
In a small study, 50-to-69-year-olds performed better on a pattern recognition test after drinking antioxidants found in cocoa.
Week in Review: January 27–31
Tracy Vence
| Jan 31, 2014
| 3 min read
Stimulus-triggered pluripotency; antioxidants speed lung tumor growth; the importance of seminal vesicles; how a plant pathogen jumps hosts
Antioxidants Speed Up Lung Cancer
Ed Yong
| Jan 29, 2014
| 3 min read
Swedish scientists have discovered why two antioxidants accelerate tumor growth in mice, helping to explain the results of disappointing human trials.
Shielding Cancer Cells from Damage
Tia Ghose
| Nov 3, 2011
| 2 min read
An alternative form of an enzyme involved in the glucose metabolism pathway protects cancer cells from oxidative stress.
Helpful Bacterial Metabolites
Michelle G. Rooks and Wendy S. Garrett
| Aug 1, 2011
| 1 min read
While gut microbiota appear to have both positive and negative impacts on our health, in the guts of healthy, lean individuals, the good outweighs the bad.
Sharing the Bounty
Michelle G. Rooks and Wendy S. Garrett
| Aug 1, 2011
| 10+ min read
Gut bacteria may be the missing piece that explains the connection between diet and cancer risk.
Radical Reversal
Megan Scudellari
| Jul 6, 2011
| 3 min read
Free radicals, widely believed to promote cancer, may actually slow tumor growth.
