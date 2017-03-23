ADVERTISEMENT
Astrocytes Fuel Erratic Firing in Fragile X Neurons
This new understanding could one day lead to targeted treatments.
Caught on Camera
The Scientist
Staff
| Dec 12, 2022
| 4 min read
See some of the coolest images recently featured by
The Scientist
.
Astrocytes Feed Glioblastoma, Promoting Tumor Growth: Mouse Study
Patience Asanga
| Oct 5, 2022
| 3 min read
Starving glioblastoma tumors of the cholesterol made by astrocytes could suppress brain cancer progression.
Giannina Descalzi Studies the Factors Underlying Chronic Pain
Natalia Mesa, PhD
| May 16, 2022
| 3 min read
The University of Guelph neuroscientist is scoping out the brain regions and genes that change as a consequence of pain that lasts for months or even years.
T Cells and Neurons Talk to Each Other
Ashley Yeager
| Oct 1, 2020
| 10+ min read
Conversations between the immune and central nervous systems are proving to be essential for the healthy social behavior, learning, and memory.
Infographic: How Cytokines Flow into and out of the Brain
Ashley Yeager
| Oct 1, 2020
| 2 min read
Several routes exist for immune cells to communicate with neurons in the central nervous system, though T cells rarely come in direct contact with neural tissue.
Astrocytes, Not Just Neurons, Play a Role in Sleep
Abby Olena, PhD
| Sep 24, 2020
| 4 min read
In mice, the brain’s main glial cell type exhibits distinctive patterns of activity across the sleep-wake cycle and influences the response to sleep deprivation.
Infographic: What’s in a Mitochondrion?
Jef Akst
| Dec 1, 2019
| 1 min read
A study finds variations in the levels of proteins for some important processes among organelles from different brain cells.
Image of the Day: Long-Distance Messaging
The Scientist
Staff
| Apr 6, 2017
| 1 min read
After an inflammatory injury occurs in the brain, astrocytes release extracellular vesicles that travel to the liver and trigger an immune response.
Glia Help Regulate Circadian Behaviors
Diana Kwon
| Mar 23, 2017
| 4 min read
Scientists confirm that astrocytes are involved in regulating molecular and behavioral circadian rhythms in mice.
