On average, researchers’ impact dropped by one-half to two-thirds over their careers.
Mapping Out What Makes the Heart Tick
Nathan Ni, PhD
| Jun 27, 2022
| 3 min read
A novel atlas reveals region-specific links between structural, mechanical, and genetic properties within the heart.
Genetic Mutations Can Be Benign or Cancerous—a New Method to Differentiate Between Them Could Lead to Better Treatments
Ryan Layer,
The Conversation
| May 27, 2022
| 5 min read
Tumors contain thousands of genetic changes, but only a few are actually cancer-causing. A quicker way to identify these driver mutations could lead to more targeted cancer treatments.
Comprehensive Quality Control and Interactive Analysis of Single Cell RNA-seq Data
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| 1 min read
In this webinar, Joshua Campbell will talk about the fundamentals of scRNA-seq analysis and how to handle various challenges.
Genetic Variants Tied to Sex Differences in Psychiatric Disorders
Amanda Heidt
| Mar 31, 2021
| 5 min read
The largest study of its kind identifies single nucleotide polymorphisms with disparate effects on men’s and women’s susceptibility to conditions such as bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.
Opinion: Toward Better Data Sharing
Sergey Plis and Vince Calhoun
| Mar 1, 2021
| 4 min read
The network effect can improve the ways that biomedical researchers collaborate.
Solutions for Optimizing Stem Cell Therapy Development
Sartorius
| 1 min read
Discover how process knowledge is integral to stem cell workflow improvement and optimization.
COVID-19 Research Biased Toward Only a Handful of Genes
Amanda Heidt
| Nov 24, 2020
| 5 min read
Thomas Stoeger of Northwestern University has previously studied scientists’ limited focus on certain genes. In a new study, he shows how these same behaviors extend into the science of COVID-19.
Q&A: A New Tool for Ensuring Genetic Privacy
Amanda Heidt
| Nov 12, 2020
| 6 min read
Gamze Gursoy and Mark Gerstein of Yale Medical School have developed a strategy for stripping identifying variants from functional genomic data, balancing privacy with utility.
Modern Approaches to qPCR
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| 1 min read
Download this ebook to learn how updated qPCR instruments provide optimal thermal performance and data connectivity!
Animal Movement Data Reveal Effects of Climate Change in Arctic
Amanda Heidt
| Nov 5, 2020
| 5 min read
Environmental engineer Gil Bohrer discusses how long-term, large-scale tracking data can shed light on the unexpected ways animals are responding to changes in the Arctic.
COVID-19 Lockdowns Will Have Negligible Effect on Climate Change
Amanda Heidt
| Aug 7, 2020
| 3 min read
A new study finds reductions in greenhouse gases are insufficient to substantially slow warming, and the authors argue that to continue the benefits of reduced emissions, policymakers will need to adopt green economic recovery strategies.
Big Data and Collaboration Seek to Fight COVID-19
Emma Yasinski
| Jul 21, 2020
| 5 min read
Researchers try unprecedented data sharing and cooperation to understand COVID-19—and develop a model for diseases beyond the coronavirus pandemic.
The Father of Autoimmunity: A Profile of Noel Rose
Diana Kwon
| Jun 1, 2020
| 9 min read
By revealing that animals could develop immune responses against their own tissues, the physician-scientist established an entirely new field of science.
Early Detection of Dementia with Smart Devices
Rachael Moeller Gorman
| May 1, 2020
| 10+ min read
Digital biomarkers of cognitive decline could alert us to the early stages of dementia before irreversible damage occurs.
Opinion: Agriculture Must Replace Small Science with Big Science
Sylvie Brouder
| Jun 17, 2019
| 4 min read
Agronomic sciences should follow the lead of genetics and other disciplines in sharing data.
Firings and a Resignation Roil NEON Ecological Observatory
Shawna Williams
| Jan 10, 2019
| 2 min read
The chief scientist at the NSF initiative quits after two leaders were let go without her input.
Startups Plan the Health Data Gold Rush
Shawna Williams
| Oct 1, 2018
| 8 min read
Companies are building platforms based on blockchain technology to let individuals control and directly profit from their genomic and medical information.
Opinion: Deductive Science Is Needed for Public Health
Giuseppe Carruba
| Jun 27, 2018
| 3 min read
Big data and empirical approaches to understanding diseases provide a limited picture of pathogenesis.
Companies to Help People Sell or Rent Out Their Health Data
Catherine Offord
| Jun 5, 2018
| 2 min read
Luna DNA, Nebula Genomics, and other “bio-brokers” will allow customers to make money by granting access to their genetic and personal information for research purposes.
