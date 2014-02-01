ADVERTISEMENT
Brush Up: What Is Bisulfite Sequencing and How Do Researchers Use It to Study DNA Methylation?
Deanna MacNeil, PhD
| Sep 15, 2022
| 4 min read
Prior to DNA methylation sequencing, researchers treat their samples with sodium bisulfite to distinguish methylated cytosine from unmethylated cytosine.
Characterizing the Imprintome
Amber Dance
| Jan 1, 2017
| 8 min read
Three techniques for identifying the collection of maternal and paternal genes silenced in offspring
Unmasking Secret Identities
Kate Yandell
| Feb 1, 2014
| 9 min read
A tour of techniques for measuring DNA hydroxymethylation
