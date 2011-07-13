Subscribe
Federal Investigators Probe Possible Misconduct in Pig Research
Dan Robitzski
| Aug 30, 2022
| 2 min read
A quintet of research papers, all involving subjecting newborn piglets to brain damage, have been retracted because the data can’t be substantiated.
Alternate Activation of Two Brain Systems Tied to Consciousness
Ruth Williams
| Mar 12, 2020
| 3 min read
Imaging reveals how cyclical patterns of brain activity differ between conscious and unresponsive individuals.
Both Sides of the Brain Are Active During One-Sided Arm Movement
Anna Azvolinsky
| Oct 8, 2018
| 4 min read
Researchers directly recorded neural activity in both sides of the brain’s cortex during the movement of only one arm in humans.
Image of the Day: Brain, Heal Thyself
The Scientist
Staff and The Scientist Staff
| Apr 20, 2018
| 1 min read
When a mouse’s brain undergoes traumatic injury, immune cells clear the dead from the affected area, after which blood cells swoop in to repair blood vessels.
Neuroscientist and Champion of Glia Research Dies
Kerry Grens
| Dec 27, 2017
| 2 min read
Ben Barres of Stanford University described glia’s roles in ensuring neurons’ proper synapse formation and in responding to brain injury.
Nerve Stimulation Revives Consciousness from Vegetative State
Shawna Williams
| Sep 25, 2017
| 2 min read
Low-intensity activation of the vagus nerve appears to have increased a patient’s awareness of his surroundings after 15 years without communication.
Most of NFL Brain Trauma Research Donation to NIH to Go Unspent
Shawna Williams
| Jul 28, 2017
| 1 min read
The football league and the government agency part ways over how the money should be used.
The Search for Methods to Monitor Brain Cooling
Kerry Grens
| Jun 1, 2017
| 4 min read
Newborns deprived of oxygen have their temperatures lowered to protect against brain damage, but it’s hard to decipher the babies’ immediate response to the intervention.
Brain Freeze
The Scientist
Staff
| May 31, 2017
| 1 min read
Meet one child saved from brain damage by cooling therapy.
Zika Linked to Another Neurological Disorder
Tanya Lewis
| Apr 12, 2016
| 2 min read
Patients infected with the virus can develop a condition similar to multiple sclerosis, a small study suggests.
Zika Update
Kerry Grens
| Feb 1, 2016
| 3 min read
Link to microcephaly questioned; vaccine timeline expedited; thousands of Zika-exposed pregnancies reported in Colombia
Zika Update
Kerry Grens
| Jan 25, 2016
| 1 min read
Health officials expect the virus to spread to nearly all countries in the Americas and expand warnings for pregnant women.
Logically Illogical
Eliezer J. Sternberg
| Jan 1, 2016
| 3 min read
The most bizarre behaviors often make perfect sense in the minds of the mentally ill.
Book Excerpt from
NeuroLogic
Eliezer J. Sternberg
| Dec 31, 2015
| 4 min read
In the introduction to the book, author Eliezer J. Sternberg illustrates what can happen when the brain’s processing centers are damaged.
Neuroaesthetics
Anjan Chatterjee
| May 1, 2014
| 10+ min read
Researchers unravel the biology of beauty and art.
Hockey Follows Football’s Suit
Jef Akst
| Nov 26, 2013
| 2 min read
Just three months after the settlement of the highly publicized NFL head-trauma lawsuit, former professional hockey players announce a similar case against the NHL.
NFL Settles Concussion Case
Jef Akst
| Aug 29, 2013
| 2 min read
The National Football League will pay a total of $765 million to help cover the medical expenses of more than 4,500 former players and to fund research on head injuries.
Monkey Brain Booster
Beth Marie Mole
| Sep 19, 2012
| 1 min read
Scientists use a frontal-lobe implant to improve thinking skills in primates.
Stem Cells Help Regain Memory
Cristina Luiggi
| Jul 13, 2011
| 1 min read
For brain cancer patients suffering from cognitive dysfunction due to radiation treatment, stem cells may offer relief.
