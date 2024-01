Detailed analyses of cohesin’s movements indicate how this protein complex hauls chromatin fibers to package DNA into loops.

Mechanism of a Genome Packaging Machine Discovered

Detailed analyses of cohesin’s movements indicate how this protein complex hauls chromatin fibers to package DNA into loops.