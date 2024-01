Fossil records show that the most recent shared ancestor with modern humans may have lived at least 800,000 years ago.

Neanderthals and Modern Humans Diverged Earlier than Thought: Study

Neanderthals and Modern Humans Diverged Earlier than Thought: Study

Fossil records show that the most recent shared ancestor with modern humans may have lived at least 800,000 years ago.

Fossil records show that the most recent shared ancestor with modern humans may have lived at least 800,000 years ago.