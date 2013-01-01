ADVERTISEMENT
Groundbreaking Sleep Researcher J. Allan Hobson Dies at 88
Groundbreaking Sleep Researcher J. Allan Hobson Dies at 88
Researchers Exchange Messages with Dreamers
Asher Jones
| Feb 18, 2021
| 5 min read
Dreamers answered experimenters’ questions or solved simple math problems, showing that complex two-way communication between the dreaming and waking world is possible.
Infographic: The Technology Scientists Use to Engineer Dreams
Catherine Offord
| Dec 1, 2020
| 1 min read
Researchers are experimenting with a variety of tools, from brain stimulation to audiovisual equipment, to try to take control of the sleeping brain.
Contributors
The Scientist
Staff
| Dec 1, 2020
| 4 min read
Meet some of the people featured in the December 2020 issue of
The Scientist
.
Scientists Engineer Dreams to Understand the Sleeping Brain
Catherine Offord
| Dec 1, 2020
| 10+ min read
Technologies such as noninvasive brain stimulation and virtual reality gaming offer insights into how dreams arise and what functions they might serve.
Mysterious Brain Waves May Connect REM Sleep with Visual Experiences
Phil Jaekl
| Jul 16, 2017
| 3 min read
New methods could propel investigation of neural “PGO” wave patterns that may underlie critical aspects of visual experience, dreaming, and even psychosis.
Scientists Identify More-Precise Neural Correlates of Dreaming
Ashley P. Taylor
| Apr 10, 2017
| 3 min read
By examining brainwave patterns in a posterior cortical area, scientists can predict when people are dreaming.
In Your Dreams
David Gelernter
| Mar 1, 2016
| 3 min read
Understanding the sleeping brain may be the key to unlocking the secrets of the human mind.
Perchance to Dream
Karen Zusi
| Mar 1, 2016
| 4 min read
Mapping the dreaming brain through neuroimaging and studies of brain damage
Contributors
Catherine Offord
| Mar 1, 2016
| 3 min read
Meet some of the people featured in the March 2016 issue of
The Scientist
.
Eyes Track Dream Scenes
Kerry Grens
| Aug 13, 2015
| 2 min read
In vivo recordings from humans reveal that brain activity related to seeing pictures correlates with eye movements during REM sleep.
Magic Mushroom Dreams
Jef Akst
| Jul 3, 2014
| 2 min read
A psychedelic compound in hallucinogenic mushrooms triggers brain activity characteristic of dream states.
Decoding Dreams
Jef Akst
| Jan 1, 2013
| 4 min read
Researchers learn to predict visual imagery in dreams based on functional MRI scans of brain activity during sleep.
