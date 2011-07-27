ADVERTISEMENT
electroreception
How Skates, Sharks Use Electricity to Sense Prey
Joshua A. Krisch
| Mar 7, 2017
| 3 min read
Researchers have known for decades that certain fish make use of specialized electrosensory cells, but the precise mechanism of these cells was a mystery until now.
A Cornucopia of Sensory Perception
Mary Beth Aberlin
| Sep 1, 2016
| 3 min read
Forget what you learned about humans having five senses. That goes double for non-human animals.
Sensory Biology Around the Animal Kingdom
The Scientist
Staff
| Sep 1, 2016
| 10+ min read
From detecting gravity and the Earth’s magnetic field to feeling heat and the movement of water around them, animals can do more than just see, smell, touch, taste, and hear.
Opinion: Acquiring Extra Senses
Bernd Fritzsch
| Sep 1, 2016
| 3 min read
Animals’ diverse sensory abilities will guide a technology-based revolution that gives humans perception beyond our natural senses.
A Panoply of Animal Senses
The Scientist
Staff
| Aug 31, 2016
| 2 min read
Animals have receptors for feeling gravity, fluid flow, heat, and electric and magnetic fields.
Hunting with Sharks
The Scientist
Staff
| Aug 31, 2016
| 1 min read
Watch scenes from research at the University of South Florida's Mote Marine Laboratory, where scientists saw what happened when they knocked out sharks' electroreception.
Bumblebees’ Electric Sense
Tanya Lewis
| May 31, 2016
| 3 min read
Tiny hairs may enable the insects to detect floral electric fields, according to a study.
Electric Sensation
Sabrina Richards
| Aug 31, 2012
| 4 min read
Researchers help define the limits of electroreception in a weakly electric fish, showing that this sense may be more akin to touch than vision.
Electric Dolphins?
Jef Akst
| Jul 27, 2011
| 1 min read
Like many fish and amphibians, the Guiana dolphin can sense low levels of electrical activity in the water—an ability not previously reported in true mammals.
