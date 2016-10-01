ADVERTISEMENT
Exome Sequencing Helps Crack Rare Disease Diagnosis
Amanda B. Keener | May 1, 2018 | 10+ min read
Clinical analyses of patients’ gene sequences are helping to provide answers where none were available before.
Genes’ Composition Guides More-Optimal Diets
Ruth Williams | Jun 1, 2017 | 2 min read
Fruit flies and mice grow better and eat less when the amino acid balance of their food reflects that coded by their exomes.
Infographic: Cook Up an Exome-Based Diet
Ruth Williams | May 31, 2017 | 1 min read
See how scientists designed food with amino acid compositions based on protein-coding regions in the genomes of mice and fruit flies.
Q&A: Sequencing Newborns
Tracy Vence | Oct 21, 2016 | 2 min read
Members of the BabySeq Project discuss trial enrollment, preliminary findings.
Exome Dataset Expands to Whole Genome
Tracy Vence | Oct 19, 2016 | 1 min read
Members of the Exome Aggregation Consortium launch the Genome Aggregation Database.
Techniques for Assessing Genomic Copy Number Variations
Sarah C.P. Williams | Oct 1, 2016 | 8 min read
As the importance of genomic copy number variations for health and disease becomes clearer, researchers are creating new ways to detect these changes in the genome.
