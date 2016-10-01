ADVERTISEMENT
Exome Sequencing Helps Crack Rare Disease Diagnosis
Amanda B. Keener
| May 1, 2018
| 10+ min read
Clinical analyses of patients’ gene sequences are helping to provide answers where none were available before.
Genes’ Composition Guides More-Optimal Diets
Ruth Williams
| Jun 1, 2017
| 2 min read
Fruit flies and mice grow better and eat less when the amino acid balance of their food reflects that coded by their exomes.
Infographic: Cook Up an Exome-Based Diet
Ruth Williams
| May 31, 2017
| 1 min read
See how scientists designed food with amino acid compositions based on protein-coding regions in the genomes of mice and fruit flies.
Q&A: Sequencing Newborns
Tracy Vence
| Oct 21, 2016
| 2 min read
Members of the BabySeq Project discuss trial enrollment, preliminary findings.
Exome Dataset Expands to Whole Genome
Tracy Vence
| Oct 19, 2016
| 1 min read
Members of the Exome Aggregation Consortium launch the Genome Aggregation Database.
Techniques for Assessing Genomic Copy Number Variations
Sarah C.P. Williams
| Oct 1, 2016
| 8 min read
As the importance of genomic copy number variations for health and disease becomes clearer, researchers are creating new ways to detect these changes in the genome.
