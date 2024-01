Can requiring users of Facebook and other platforms to pass critical thinking tests stem the tide of widely disseminated misinformation?

Opinion: Dismantling Anti-vaccine Rhetoric on Social Media

Opinion: Dismantling Anti-vaccine Rhetoric on Social Media

Can requiring users of Facebook and other platforms to pass critical thinking tests stem the tide of widely disseminated misinformation?

Can requiring users of Facebook and other platforms to pass critical thinking tests stem the tide of widely disseminated misinformation?