ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Ten Minute Sabbatical
Take a break from the bench to puzzle and peruse
Ten Minute Sabbatical
Ten Minute Sabbatical
Take a break from the bench to puzzle and peruse
Take a break from the bench to puzzle and peruse
Home
Subjects
forensic science
forensic science
Fly Colonies Help Calculate Time of Death of Car Trunk Cadavers
Ashley Yeager
| Jul 13, 2020
| 4 min read
Using pigs as human proxies, forensic entomologists reveal how bodies in vehicles decompose differently from those dumped outside.
Technique Improves Use of Hair for Drug Tests
Chia-Yi Hou
| May 15, 2019
| 3 min read
Researchers develop a washing method that is better at removing drugs that have contaminated hair from the outside than existing protocols.
UK Judges Receive Primers on Forensic Science
Catherine Offord
| Mar 1, 2018
| 4 min read
Scientists in the U.K., in collaboration with members of the judiciary, have launched the first in a series of explanatory documents designed to help integrate science into the courtroom.
Point of Order
The Scientist
Staff
| Feb 28, 2018
| 1 min read
Watch Niamh Nic Daéid’s TedX talk about forensic evidence in the courtroom.
Rhino Forensics Used to Track Down Poachers and Traffickers
Katarina Zimmer
| Jan 8, 2018
| 2 min read
A genetic library for African rhinoceros populations has helped match illegally trafficked products to individual poached animals in more than 120 criminal cases.
Two Genetic Forensics Techniques Draw Fire
Shawna Williams
| Sep 12, 2017
| 2 min read
Defense attorneys allege New York City used “unreliable” methods on DNA evidence in thousands of cases.
DNA Analysis Throws New Light on the 1845 Franklin Arctic Expedition
Catherine Offord
| Aug 3, 2017
| 4 min read
Anthropologists make use of forensic science to delve into historical mysteries.
Notable Science Quotes
The Scientist
Staff
| Jun 1, 2017
| 2 min read
March for Science, Trumping the EPA, the French election, and more
Forensics Left in Lurch by Sessions
Bob Grant
| Apr 11, 2017
| 2 min read
US Attorney General Jeff Sessions is terminating a commission in which independent researchers and federal agencies seek to improve forensic science standards.
Amsterdam to Open Forensic Cemetery
Bob Grant
| Jan 23, 2017
| 1 min read
The facility—the first of its kind in Europe—will help researchers study what happens to decomposing bodies.
Forensics 2.0
Bob Grant
| Jan 1, 2017
| 10+ min read
Meet the researchers working to untangle the mystery of a Missouri home filled with bones by bringing cutting-edge technologies into the crime lab.
Infographic: Advancing Forensic Science
Bob Grant
| Dec 31, 2016
| 1 min read
Forensic scientists have been using rudimentary molecular techniques for decades. But advanced forensic anthropology technologies and
methods are just now coming to the fore in some investigations.
Genetic Test Solves Royal Mystery
Jef Akst
| Oct 1, 2016
| 4 min read
Genetic analyses lay to rest conspiracy theories about death of Belgian King Albert I, who lost his life in a rock climbing accident more than 80 years ago.
Well-Brined Pork
The Scientist
Staff
| Jun 30, 2016
| 1 min read
Watch what happens when marine organisms have their way with a sunken pig carcass.
Genes Expressed After Death
Tanya Lewis
| Jun 23, 2016
| 1 min read
Understanding postmortem gene expression could help researchers improve organ transplants and time-of-death estimates, according to studies on mice and zebrafish.
Capsule Reviews
Bob Grant
| May 1, 2016
| 4 min read
Sorting the Beef from the Bull, Cheats and Deceits, A Sea of Glass,
and
Following the Wild Bees
Top 10 Innovations 2015
The Scientist
Staff
| Dec 1, 2015
| 10+ min read
The newest life-science products making waves in labs and clinics
Researchers Unearth Cervantes’s Tomb
Bob Grant
| Mar 19, 2015
| 1 min read
A convent in Madrid may contain some of the Spanish literary giant’s remains, forensic experts say.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT