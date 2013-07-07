Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
hospital-acquired infections
hospital-acquired infections
Aquatic Bacteria Reveal a Common Genetic Link to a Deadly Human Pathogen
Iris Kulbatski, PhD
| Mar 7, 2022
| 5 min read
Researchers use genetic clues to track the spread of antibiotic resistant bacteria from the environment to patients.
DNA-Delivered Antibodies Fight Off Lethal Bacterial Infection
Catherine Offord
| Oct 3, 2017
| 4 min read
Mice receiving the treatment produced their own monoclonal antibodies and survived infection with the life-threatening pathogen
Pseudomonas aeruginosa
.
Contributors
Catherine Offord and Kerry Grens
| May 1, 2016
| 3 min read
Meet some of the people featured in the May 2016 issue of
The Scientist.
Serious Putty
Ashley P. Taylor
| May 1, 2016
| 4 min read
A naturally occurring clay, used in traditional Native American medicine, shows promise as an antibiotic.
Nanoscale Defenses
Edward D. Marks and Steven Smith
| May 1, 2016
| 10 min read
Coating hospital surfaces, surgical equipment, patient implants, and water-delivery systems with nanoscale patterns and particles could curb the rise of hospital-acquired infections.
Nanotechnology Could Conquer Hospital-Acquired Infections
Edward D. Marks and Steven Smith
| Apr 30, 2016
| 1 min read
Metal ions and materials with nanoscale patterns can kill even antibiotic-resistant pathogens.
Copper Stopper
The Scientist
Staff
| Apr 30, 2016
| 1 min read
This research found that coating hospital surfaces with copper helped battle microbes and the infections they spread.
Virus-Mimicking Drug Boosts Resistance to Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria
Catherine Offord
| Feb 24, 2016
| 3 min read
Researchers identify a molecule that protects antibiotic-treated mice from an opportunistic bacterial infection.
Disclosure of Problematic Scopes Delayed: Report
Kerry Grens
| Jan 14, 2016
| 1 min read
The US Senate has found hospitals, a device maker, and federal regulators dragged their feet on reporting contaminated endoscopes.
Microbiome Teams Up Against
C. diff
Jef Akst
| Jul 14, 2015
| 2 min read
Researchers build a mathematical model that can predict whether a mouse will be infected by
Clostridium difficile
based on the microbes found in its GI tract.
Resistance Fighter
Anna Azvolinsky
| Jun 1, 2015
| 9 min read
Stuart Levy has spent a lifetime studying mechanisms of antibiotic resistance and crusading to abolish the use of antibiotics in animal feed.
Long-Lived Virus
Jef Akst
| May 8, 2015
| 2 min read
New research suggests Ebola can survive on surfaces for days and can be transmitted via semen.
New Antibiotic from Soil Bacteria
Anna Azvolinsky
| Jan 7, 2015
| 3 min read
Researchers have isolated a new kind of antibiotic from a previously unknown and uncultured bacterial genus.
Intensive Loss of Gut Bacteria Diversity
Molly Sharlach
| Sep 23, 2014
| 3 min read
Lengthy stints in intensive care units pare down patients’ gut microflora, a study shows.
Shark Skin-Like Surface Fights MRSA
Jef Akst
| Sep 17, 2014
| 1 min read
Surfaces covered in a micropattern mimicking the ridges of shark skin could reduce the spread of drug-resistant
Staphylococcus
aureus
and other superbugs in hospitals.
Next Generation: Biofilm-Busting Catheter
Daniel Cossins
| Mar 28, 2014
| 3 min read
New urinary catheter design facilitates the elimination of bacterial biofilms that can cause blockages and increase the risk of urinary tract infections.
Bacteria by Design
Jef Akst
| Jan 30, 2014
| 2 min read
A survey of bacteria in a University of Oregon building reveals that architecture influences the indoor microbiome.
Superbug Sickens Dozens in Illinois
Bob Grant
| Jan 9, 2014
| 2 min read
A single hospital was at the epicenter of an outbreak of antibiotic-resistant bacteria.
The Leprosy Bacillus, circa 1873
Kate Yandell
| Oct 1, 2013
| 2 min read
A scientist’s desperate attempts to prove that
Mycobacterium leprae
causes leprosy landed him on trial, but his insights into the disease’s pathology were eventually vindicated.
WHO To Convene MERS Virus Panel
Chris Palmer
| Jul 7, 2013
| 2 min read
An expert committee will decide whether to escalate efforts to combat the novel coronavirus that is spreading throughout the Middle East.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT